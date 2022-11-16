Crystal River City Hall File Photo

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

Driving along busy Crystal River thoroughfares from business to neighboring business will likely become less necessary with city officials now looking to connect commercial properties away from collector roads and traffic.

The Crystal River Council during its regularly scheduled public meeting Monday, Nov. 14, approved an amendment to its land development code. The amendment will allow the city to create standards and require new commercial and mixed use developers to include cross-access interconnection roads.

