Driving along busy Crystal River thoroughfares from business to neighboring business will likely become less necessary with city officials now looking to connect commercial properties away from collector roads and traffic.
The Crystal River Council during its regularly scheduled public meeting Monday, Nov. 14, approved an amendment to its land development code. The amendment will allow the city to create standards and require new commercial and mixed use developers to include cross-access interconnection roads.
The connections between properties will allow for vehicles to move from one adjacent commercial property to another and stay off busy roads with traffic, said the city’s urban planner, Jenette Collins.
The cross-access connections will also mean that fewer connections onto major arterial and collector roads from multiple businesses will hopefully be necessary because the commercial properties will be connected via parking lots, she said.
The intention is not to deny access to a major thoroughfare, but to strategically places them in the safest areas, Collins said.
The new requirements will not be required of residential properties or existing commercial properties.
When there is no developed adjacent parcel, the city may require the commercial owner to build a stub-out that can be connected to later when the adjacent property is developed.
Collins told the council Citrus County already requires the interconnections.
Collins said each development will be reviewed by a case-by-case basis, unique to the parcel characteristics.
“We like to be able to work with folks,” Collins said.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.