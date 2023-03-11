Anyone who lived through the No-Name Storm of March 12 will never forget what they were doing at the time.
The Chronicle asked local residents for their recollections of the historic event. Their edited comments follow:
Emory Lyles
“Started to get very strong wind gusts Friday evening which grew stronger into the night. The sounds of train locomotives (tornadoes) kept me up all night.
“Saturday morning I heard there was flooding in Crystal River and I wanted to check my property. I tried to drive down U.S. 19 but water was crossing it like a river. Water was up to the windshields of cars at the Ford dealership.
“I took some backroads over to Citrus Avenue and the water was knee-deep to waist-deep all the way out to where Turkey Oak Road is now (just woods then).
“Crystal River looked like a war zone for months after that with piles of carpet, drywall and furniture piled up along the roads and tarps on roofs.
“The Chronicle ran lost-and-found ads for many weeks after the storm for pets, boats, cars and patio furniture. We pulled a floating dresser from King’s Bay weeks after the storm.
(This was) the only storm I remember where there was no warning and no preparation.”
Jennifer Purdin
Not far from a Homosassa restaurant where she worked, Jennifer Purdin lost control of her car and ended up in the woods. Thankfully, help arrived and she made it back home.
“When I finally got home, my ankles were so swollen and my legs were so swollen from the accident I could hardly walk upstairs to my bedroom. My friend carried me upstairs.
“By the time I got into bed, he had to carry me back downstairs because a tornado was going (on) behind the condo. I remember me, my kids, and my roommates and their kids all huddling under the dining room table until it was over.
“The next day I found out my car was under 3 feet of water. It took a week for me to get my car back. But praise God, my car started the first try.”
Realtor Anne Farrior
“My husband and I were living in the Dixie Shores area on Bayshore Drive. We were renting the home and had just received the certificate of occupancy for our new home in Homosassa.
“I got up early and was preparing to go to a meeting in Clearwater when I noticed that water was well over our dock. Within a very short time it started coming under the front door into the house.
“We started to try and put items in the house up, but to no avail since the water was getting pretty high. Our solution was to grab a few things and our ‘box’ cell phone and get into our boat in our garage with our dog (who had literally been swimming in the house).
“We were able to call family with the cell phone to let them know we were OK and eventually started our truck (and) after the waters receded, (we) helped our elderly neighbors get out. They had sat on their kitchen counters.”
“An etched memory is seeing neighbors packed into a National Guard truck to be transported to safety.
“The new stilt home turned out to be perfectly fine, so we were lucky to have a place to live.”
Facebook comments
“I lived in Crystal River and worked at the Crystal River Mall. Driving in was like a gauntlet and when I got there it was completely flooded. Never forget that night.” – Becky Webb
“I’ll never forget that night. Roy Leep was giving the weather report at 11:00 PM. “Do not go to bed!” he said.” – Kathy Gates
“I was living in Stuart Florida. We had company from “up north” and it stunk that we had such lousy weather. But the highlight was I had a nephew born in New York during the blizzard that hit there.” – Laura McKee
“I had a flower shop in Inverness. Our power grid at home only had 2 houses in it. We were out of power for 5 days. Thank goodness that Main Street in Inverness had power. We stayed in The Little Flower Shop.” – Two Pop’s Sandwich Shop