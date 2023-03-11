 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report

'Crystal River looked like a war zone'

230312-CC-farrior-anne

Anne Farrior

Anyone who lived through the No-Name Storm of March 12 will never forget what they were doing at the time.

The Chronicle asked local residents for their recollections of the historic event. Their edited comments follow:

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags