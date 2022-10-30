Crystal River’s 100th year as a city is right around the corner, and so are the celebrations.

Starting March 25, 2023, with a kickoff event thrown by its supportive nonprofit, Crystal River Main Street, the city will ring in 100 days of anniversary fun, leading up to a main centennial party July 3 throughout downtown before a night of fireworks.

