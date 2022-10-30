Crystal River’s 100th year as a city is right around the corner, and so are the celebrations.
Starting March 25, 2023, with a kickoff event thrown by its supportive nonprofit, Crystal River Main Street, the city will ring in 100 days of anniversary fun, leading up to a main centennial party July 3 throughout downtown before a night of fireworks.
Florida legislators incorporated Crystal River as a municipality on July 3, 1923, 20 years after it was founded as a town.
Local citizens and city government staff making up the Crystal River Centennial Celebration Committee have been meeting monthly since the spring to help create and promote a lineup of events and programs to host with partnering groups during the 100 days.
City monies were allocated toward centennial functions, but the community is encouraged to increase the support and help make more and larger events possible for the 100 days.
Individuals and businesses interested in either sponsoring or participating in Crystal River’s centennial celebrations are welcome to contact the city’s events and marketing director, Leslie Bollin, at either lbollin@crystalriverfl.org or 352-212-0437.
Committee members have so far designed Crystal River’s centennial logo, mapped out an educational “manatee scavenger hunt” on Citrus Avenue, and published a historical coloring book.
Future projects on the committee’s agenda include improving the outside facade of Crystal River City Hall, installing more lighting on the city’s water tower, putting up “then-and-now” displays for businesses along Citrus Avenue, and popping up a temporary museum inside the water tower’s pump house.
Crystal River’s centennial logo will also be branded on city materials and across downtown.
Planned centennial events include a poker run hosted by Save Crystal River; Keep Citrus County Beautiful cleanups on Earth Day, April 22, and several other occasions; Happy Hour Story Time; basketball and pickleball tournaments at city parks; a Mayor’s 5K Run; a drum circle for the June 21 summer solstice; and hot air ballon rides.
Event dates will be announced in the future.
Crystal River’s centennial celebrations will also recognize the Crystal River Rotary Club, the Crystal River Garden Club, the Citrus County Historical Society, Crystal River’s African American history, Crystal River Middle School, and the Crystal River Boat Builders.
Crystal River’s centennial committee would like the public to submit any photographs or artifacts connected with the city’s history.
Submissions must be labeled with its owner’s name and address, along with a description of the item.
