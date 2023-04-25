Citrus County Fire Rescue responded Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. to a structure fire on North Holiday Drive in Crystal River where a 2,800-square-foot, single-story concrete block home was 50% involved with fire. A vehicle was also on fire, approximately 10 feet from the front of the residence.

Firefighters from Connell Heights, Homosassa, DeRosa, Citrus Springs, Sugarmill Woods, Kensington, Pine Ridge, a Safety Captain and Engine 1 from the City of Crystal River responded to the scene.

