Citrus County Fire Rescue responded Monday, April 24, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. to a structure fire on North Holiday Drive in Crystal River where a 2,800-square-foot, single-story concrete block home was 50% involved with fire. A vehicle was also on fire, approximately 10 feet from the front of the residence.
Firefighters from Connell Heights, Homosassa, DeRosa, Citrus Springs, Sugarmill Woods, Kensington, Pine Ridge, a Safety Captain and Engine 1 from the City of Crystal River responded to the scene.
Power was unable to be disconnected due to downed power lines and no external shut off. The two-story section of the residence was fully involved with fire. Contact was made with the property owner, who confirmed all occupants and pets were accounted for and safe.
Entry was made to the residence to prevent fire progression. The homeowner advised they had gone to lunch a few hours prior and when they returned home, the back of the truck was on fire as well as the front of the home near the truck. The owner of the truck was also on scene and advised the truck had not been used since last night.
The fire was brought under control as of 2:05 pm. The residence was uninhabitable. No injuries were reported. Contact was made with the American Red Cross to provide assistance to four adults, one child, and two dogs displaced by the fire.
The scene was turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.