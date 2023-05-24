Crystal River High School parents, and families celebrated the school’s 2023 graduating class Wednesday and sent those senior students off to the rest of their careers and lives with diplomas in hand and the means to carve out their futures.
Wednesday evening, the high school administration handed more than 250 students their diplomas on the school’s football field.
Jaylin DeVaughn was the senior class president and offered the graduation address.
After four years of high school and now participating in graduation, DeVaughn said, “we can’t help but wish for the impossible. We can’t help but to wish to turn back time slowly. Without us realizing it, we grew up.”
“After today we will never hear the distant sounds of ROTC marching throughout the hallways, the squeaking of the courts at basketball games, the chanting of the spirited blue sea at football games, and we will never again hear the deafening battle of the classes during pep rallies,” she said. “But nonetheless, we will remember.”
“High school has prepared us for the unexpected in life,” she said, citing distant learning and classes with students wearing masks because of COVID-19.
“As we move forward into the workforce, traveling the world, or exploring college life, a tiny part of our hearts will always remain Pirates,” she said.
Despite the threat of rain, family and friends of the graduates took their chances in the outdoor event.
One of those attending was 63-year-old John Mercer.
“She’s the first of my granddaughters to graduate high school,” he said of Megan Mercer.
“She’s going to start college next week…I think for radiology,” he said.
John Mercer never graduated high school. He told the Chronicle he wanted better for his family.
“I’s like to see the younger generation graduate, continue with their schooling, work hard, and have a career job,” he said, sitting on a wet concrete bleacher before the ceremony began.
Graduating student and speaker Emily Ivory reflected on how quickly time passed.
“Seniors, as we entered kindergarten, we each had those moments when we begged our parents to not take us to school so that way we could play all day. Despite our parents wanting us to never grow up, they laughed and told us that we must stay in school until the year 2023,” Ivory told her graduating class.
“‘But Mom, that’s like a hundred years away’ was most likely my response. If you were anything like me, you thought that this day would never come,” she said.
“We counted down the years, months, days... As much as I am excited for the next chapters in our lives, I would like to slow down time for a moment and reflect back on the years that got us here, the teachers who have been our mentors, and the so many people who have shaped my life and my fellow students lives impermeably and forever,” she said.
“Year by year, our teachers strived and succeeded to ignite a fire within us to be the best version of ourselves,” she said.
“What we have not realized through these changes is how fast we were growing up. Our growing up was a beautiful process despite every unforeseen difficulty that we have gone through. We have experienced the rise of COVID, the end of cherished relationships, battles with health, and the loss of loved ones. Everyone here has had their fair share of difficulties, but we made it through. I am proud of each and every single one of us. We still have growing to do and now as we reflect we can see that those times of tears and laughter brought us to this very moment.”
Frank Friends, 72, came to the ceremony because of his granddaughter Amiya Friends.
Frank Friends never graduated high school. He said he was a poor student. He made his career doing upholstery work.
“All my kids graduated and my grandkids,” he said. “It makes me feel good. I accomplished something.”
His advice to the 2023 graduates?
“Find a good career and really get into it,” he told the Chronicle. “Work hard…Do the best you can.”
As for the threat of rain?
“It wouldn’t have stopped me,” he said.
Senior Alyssa Weber spoke about her reflections of high school.
“Personally, I look back on the past four years with many mixed emotions: excitement, joy, stress, connection, relief. There’s not enough adjectives in the English language to describe the high school experience.”
“New best friends, old best friends, favorite classes, hardest classes, teachers we’ll never forget, and course work there’s a good chance we won’t actually remember,” Weber said.
“Now, we all took our classes, we all got our credits. But it was what was in those classes, and in the hallways, and in the cafeteria, and in the gym, and in the bathrooms that we’ll all remember...We learned more in those rooms than any curriculum could teach us. We learned what a friend is, who a friend isn’t…how to listen to someone who has had a bad day, how to celebrate our accomplishments, and so, so, so much more.”
Weber asked that if the graduating seniors applaud after her speech, they should applaud for themselves, their accomplishments, their friends, their teachers who left a lasting impression, and fellow students they passed in the halls.
“Applaud for everyone and everything that impacted the last four years of your life,” she said.