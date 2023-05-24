Crystal River High School parents, and families celebrated the school’s 2023 graduating class Wednesday and sent those senior students off to the rest of their careers and lives with diplomas in hand and the means to carve out their futures.

Wednesday evening, the high school administration handed more than 250 students their diplomas on the school’s football field.

2023 Crystal River High School graduation 2

Amiriyah Anderson takes a photo of friends and family in teh Bramlett Stadium seats Wednesday evening, May 24, as she and others file into their seats.
2023 Crystal River High School graduation 7

Members of the Crystal River Navy JROTC hold swords as Crystal River High School graduates pass under Wednesday evening, May 24, as the Class of 2023 prepares to receive their diplomas.
2023 Crystal River High School graduation 6

Many family and friends of graduates carry balloons, flowers and gifts to give to their graduates following commencement.
2023 Crystal River High School graduation 5

The scoreboard of Bramlett Stadium reflect the graduation year for the graduating class of 2023.
2023 Crystal River High School graduation 4

Crystal River High School students stream into Bramlett Stadium Wednesday evening as commencement exercises begin for the 2023 Crystal River High School graduating class.
2023 Crystal River High School graduation 3

Junior Reed searches for family and friends as students file into their seats as the Crystal River High School graduation ceremony begins Wednesday evening, May 24.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.