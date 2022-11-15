As large U.S. cities see violent crimes on a steep rise and support for law enforcement wane, Crystal River continues to enjoy a relatively low crime rate and continued good relations with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
During the first three quarters of 2022, Crystal River had no murders, two robberies, 10 residential and commercial burglaries, 14 vehicle burglaries, and three stolen vehicles, one of which was a rental car the renter failed to return on time, according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Ball.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Four of the cases were cleared with an arrest.
During Ball’s quarterly report to the Crystal River city council Monday, he showed that tracked crime during the combined first three quarters had risen to 29 compared to the same period in 2021 which saw 21 cases.
Ball told the council that despite the increase, the incidents were “still in line” with previous years and relatively low.
As to the cause for the increase, Ball said there was “no rhyme or reason” at this point and that the sheriff’s office would watch if there was a trend.
During the first three months of 2018, there were 32 tracked crime cases, according to CCSO records. That increased to 37 in 2019, 60 in 2020, 21 in 2021 and 29 in 2022.
Crystal River pays the sheriff’s office for additional law enforcement presence in its city.
Calls for law enforcement service during the first three months of the year were also slightly down.
During the first three quarters of 2022, there were 16,110 calls for service. That was down from 16,825 during the same period in 2021. Deputies also initiate their own calls for service, such as checking storefronts.
Traffic citations and warnings were also down for the first three quarters of 2022. Deputies issued 2,154 warnings and citations during the three quarter period. That was down from the same period in 2021 with 2,779.
Ball said he recently met with community deputies and explained the level of service he expected from them and gave the deputies “their marching orders” and predicted that warnings and citations would be on the increase.
Traffic crashes were also on the increase during the first three quarters of 2022 with 257. That was up from 215 in 2021 and 187 in 2020.
But Ball said traffic crashes were up across the state and local deputies are working to make drivers obey traffic laws and educate the public about safe driving.
During the third quarter of traffic crashes in 2022, 58 involved no injury, 13 possible injuries, nine non-incapacitating injuries, one incapacitating injury, and one death, The most common kinds of accidents were rear end collisions, collisions with parked vehicles, and same direction sideswipes.
Councilman Robert Holmes asked Ball if deputies could find out whether drivers were using cell phones when they investigate a crash.
But Ball replied that the investigating deputy would need cause to request the phone or a warrant, and that the accident would have had to be a serious one.
The council members thanked Ball and deputies assigned to Crystal River for their work.
Mayor Joe Meek said the report shows why people come to Crystal River.
“Crystal River is a very safe place to live and work,” Meek said. “We’re grateful to the men and women who (protect the city).”