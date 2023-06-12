National Trails Day should not come and go unnoticed.
That’s the sentiment of Crystal River officials who are asking residents who may have missed the day because of weather to still explore local trails and enjoy nature and improve their physical and mental health at the same time.
The city is reminding people who missed the June 3 Eco-Walk Trail in Crystal River that the Eco-Walk Trail remains open and welcoming to guests. The 2.2-mile loop trail at Crystal River Preserve State Park meanders through several different environmental habitats with a variety of wildlife, and offers exercise with friends and family.
The trailhead opens at 8 a.m.
In Citrus County, there’s ample reason to enjoy local trails.
More than 57% of Citrus County adults said in a 2016 survey Florida HealthCharts survey, the most recent year available, that they lived physically inactive or insufficiently active lifestyles.
That was slightly higher than the 57.3% state average, according to Florida HealthCharts, which is part of the Department of Health and collects local health data.
The same DOH website reported that in 2019, 36.3% of Citrus County adults were overweight or obese. When it came to men only, the percentage jumped to more than 41%. For women, it fell to 31.5%.
For residents concerned they may get out of breath, fear not.
There are many benches along the way, built by Eagle Scout Kyle Frank in 2010.
You will also not be alone.
Less than half of Citrus County adult residents report getting enough aerobic physical activity in their day. So you can use those benches to rest and as milestones later as you make progress.
The trail stays open until sunset 365 days a year.
The Eco-Walk Trail is at the intersection of North Tallahassee Road and Curtis Tool Road. From Crystal River, drive north on U.S. Highway 19 for about four miles. Turn left (west) on Curtis Tool Road, just before the light at the hospital. The trailhead entrance will be visible from the stop sign at Tallahassee Road.
For more information, call Crystal River State Parks at 352-228-6028.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.