eco walk

The Eco-Walk Trail

 Photo provided

National Trails Day should not come and go unnoticed.

That’s the sentiment of Crystal River officials who are asking residents who may have missed the day because of weather to still explore local trails and enjoy nature and improve their physical and mental health at the same time.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.