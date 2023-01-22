A proposal for a 14-acre RV park between West Fort Island Trail and Planation Golf Course will come to the Crystal River council Monday for a needed zoning map change.
The proposal will likely have tough going with the council after the city’s planning and zoning committee voted earlier this month 4-3 against the plan. The area is also flood prone and council members and staff have expressed concern that additional development could make it worse.
Local attorney Clark Stillwell is representing property owner Eastrob LLC, in asking to amend the zoning map from waterfront commercial to planned unit development and by creating a master Plan of Development called Eastrob, LLC RV Resort. The city’s Comprehensive Plan’s future land use map already designates the area waterfront commercial.
The proposal is for 81 lots and a central grassy area for a dog park, passive recreation and drainage, according to proposed designs. The RV park would also include a pool, covered pool lounge area, laundry, bathhouse, and offices.
Monday, Jan. 23, will be the council’s first of two public hearing on the issue.
Also in city business, the city council will vote for the second and final time on whether to allow mini golf in general commercial areas.
Earlier this month the council voted unanimously to allow the courses in general commercial zoned areas.
An applicant wanting to build a course on North Citrus Avenue is requesting the amendment as a supplemental use in the city’s zoning.
The council voted to approve the changes that would allow the miniature golf course where there is now a vacant, former daycare center. That was the council’s first public hearing on the issue. The second and final reading will be during the council’s Jan. 23 meeting at City Hall, 123 N.W. U.S. 19, Crystal River. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Miniature golf courses are already allowed within the city’s high intensity commercial zoning district as well as public institutional zoning district.
“The use provides significant benefits to both city residents as well as tourists, as it promotes walking, social interaction, and relationship building in a relaxed and informal environment, regardless of one’s age or level of fitness,” wrote city staff in the City Council’s agenda. “This type of activity is beneficial to one’s mental and physical health, as well as providing team building opportunities.
