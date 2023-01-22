Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

A proposal for a 14-acre RV park between West Fort Island Trail and Planation Golf Course will come to the Crystal River council Monday for a needed zoning map change.

The proposal will likely have tough going with the council after the city’s planning and zoning committee voted earlier this month 4-3 against the plan. The area is also flood prone and council members and staff have expressed concern that additional development could make it worse.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.