Crystal River downtown could soon become a more welcoming place to enjoy an alcoholic beverage.
The city’s council will vote during Monday’s public council meeting for the second and final time to create the Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District.
The district will allow qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages on their property and then allow patrons to take their open containers off the premises and consume them in the downtown entertainment district.
The city collaborated with its legislative delegation in the fall of 2021 to draft a local bill providing for alcohol sales for consumption by on-premises licensed vendors inside a designated zone in downtown Crystal River.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S> 19, Crystal River.
Also, the council will again take up the issue of mobile food courts, along with multiple vendors, outdoor pavilions, and restrooms.
The council last month postponed discussing the issue to better advertise it for the public meeting.
The issue is about an addition to the city’s rules for waterfront commercial and general commercial zoning for the city’s community redevelopment area. The change would include a supplemental use for mobile food courts.
Unlike other supplemental uses, mobile food court applications would be reviewed by the city council to determine if the proposal would be compatible with the surrounding area and how it’s being developed in the future.
In the council’s agenda about the issue, City Manager Ken Frink wrote to the council that the proposed changes are consistent with the goals of Crystal River’s Comprehensive Plan.
“In fact, as conveyed, a Mobile Food Court may function much like a permanent restaurant; albeit one that combines the components of outdoor tableside dining and mobile vending into one truly unique and specialized market segment,” he wrote.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission last month voted, 6-0, recommending the city council allow mobile food courts as a supplemental land use in two zoning districts.
The council is also scheduled to vote on whether to approve a voluntary annexation request.
The petition was filed by Mary Street, LLC. This item is also being heard concurrent to the Future Land Use Amendment. The property is made up of 39.17 acres on the northeast corner of North Citrus Avenue and North Turkey Oak Drive.
This amendment proposes changing the zoning on the first 400 feet of property parallel and adjacent to North Citrus Avenue from Citrus County’s professional services/office (PSO) to the city’s general commercial (CG) district. The remaining property would be changed from Citrus County’s low density residential (LDR) to the city’s low density residential (R-1) district.
The city's Planning Commission recommended approval by a 4-1 vote at its Nov. 3, 2022, meeting.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.