Citing a rise in costs, the Crystal River Council Monday will consider a city staff request to hike fees to better reflect the true cost to city departments to provide services.
The fees have not been updated since 2017.
“Increases in certain fees reflect actual cost of services and are designed to be competitive and in keeping with other similar government jurisdictions (i.e. planning application processing),” Ken Frink said in his agenda to the council.
“Other fees have been added to reflect new services provided, and some fees have been amendment to clarify ambiguity and/or to simplify collection of fees associated with rental of city facilities (i.e. Pump House rental, boat launch fees, etc.),” he wrote.
Some examples include raising the fee for a potential utility lien searches by city staff would increase from the current $30 to a proposed $35.
A preliminary building plan courtesy review for new residential construction would be available for 1.25% of the cost of construction. The minimum charge would be $120. The fee would be credited toward a full permit review later.
A preliminary building plan courtesy review for new commercial construction would be available for 1.50% of the cost of construction. The minimum fee would also be $120. The fee would also be credited toward a full permit review later.
Special variance requests would increase from the current $250 to a proposed $400 for a residential variance, from $500 to $600 for a commercial variance, and for an after-the-fact variance the charge would be double the regular fee charge.
The city’s fee structure for nonprofit organizations to hold a street festival that involves closing one side of Citrus Avenue for one day would cost $1,500. A special event on city property would cost the nonprofit a $250 fee and $100 for a special event on [private property.
The city’s fee structure for for-profit organizations to hold a street festival that involves closing one side of Citrus Avenue for one day would cost $2,500. A special event on city property would cost the nonprofit a $500 fee and $100 for a special event on [private property.
Included in the agenda packet is a comparison between Crystal River’s proposed fees and what other municipalities are currently charging. The proposed Crystal River fees would be in line with what other cities and counties are charging.
*Also in council business, City Manager Ken Frink will provide the city council with an update status on the city’s Riverwalk phase II project.
The council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 123 Northwest Highway 19, Crystal River.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.
