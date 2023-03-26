Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

Citing a rise in costs, the Crystal River Council Monday will consider a city staff request to hike fees to better reflect the true cost to city departments to provide services.

The fees have not been updated since 2017.

