The Crystal River council began this week the work of finding a new city manager.
The hunt for someone to lead the city’s government staff and oversee a $35 million budget came after Ken Frink announced in April he was leaving his post after four years of service. His last day heading the city government will be Aug. 2.
Mary Helprin, the city’s human resources manager, told the city council that, with its approval, she would publicize the future vacancy and ask for applications.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Helprin discussed with council members during their April public meeting some of the qualities and experiences they wanted in their new city manager.
As part of the announcement of the job, she wrote, “The city is in the midst of significant regrowth, led by a progressive city council looking to move the city forward. Recent accomplishments include the adoption of a comprehensive Civic Master Plan, resurgence of our historic downtown, construction of a community splash pad and community park, development of a paddlecraft franchise program, and many more exciting projects.”
“Future projects either planned or in the works include the overhaul of our land development code, new downtown parking, construction of the Kings Bay Riverwalk, overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, sea level rise resiliency planning, upgraded kayak launch, and many more,” she wrote.
The requirement of at least 10 years of experience gave Mayor Joe Meek and council member Cindi Guy pause. They both said that requiring 10 years of experience might keep some desirable candidates from applying.
But Councilman Robert Holmes said he wanted the decade of experience. He said candidates with less experience could always try and show the council how some of their other training or education makes up for their lack of experience.
Frink is currently paid $118,000 annually, plus benefits. Helprin lists the current manager’s salary in the job description, but told the council that Frink’s salary today will not necessarily be offered by the council to the new manager.
Frink told the council the more experienced the new manager is, the more they will ask in compensation.
“If you want someone out there very seasoned you’re going to have to pay for it,” he told the council.
The council also discussed whether to require the candidate to live within the city. The job description gives the selected applicant one year to move in the city.
When the council hired Frink, it gave him the option of living in Crystal River. Eventually, Frink did move into the city.
“I’ll tell you, since I moved into the city limits, it’s a big difference. I would suggest not so much in the city limits …but you would definitely want them in close proximity.”
The deadline for Crystal River to receive applications will be May 26. The council from there will narrow the application pool, hold interviews, and hope to finalize a contract by July 10 with its new city manager.
The council also asked Frink to help in selecting a replacement.
“I love the city,” said Frink, who grew up in Crystal River. “I just want to keep the momentum going. I don’t want it to slow down.”
Council members Pat Fitzpatrick and Ken Brown were absent from the meeting.