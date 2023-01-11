The proposal to allow mobile food courts in commercial Crystal River hit some speed bumps this week when two city councilmen expressed concerns that a congregation of food trucks would provide unfair competition to brick-and-mortar restaurants.
The proposal to allow mobile food courts comes from local developer and builder Chris Ensing, who wants to build a food court, and business partner on the project, James Byers.
The two men are proposing to build a mobile food court on the northwest corner of Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street in Crystal River. Their food court would include five truck vendors, parking, outdoor pavilion, picnic tables and restrooms.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The city’s proposed zoning change includes a supplemental use permit for mobile food courts.
The City Council did not vote on the issue during its first of two hearings on the issue. The proposal’s second and final hearing will be during the council’s next public meeting, during which time the council will vote whether to allow mobile food courts. The city’s ordinances already allow for food trucks.
The zoning change would dictate how mobile food courts could be designed and include such parameters as buffers from neighboring properties, minimum lot sizes, building heights, driveway sizes, setbacks and the maximum number of trucks.
Under the proposal, the council would take each food truck court application by a case-by-case basis.
During a PowerPoint presentation, Ensing told the council the food trucks wouldn’t compete with local brick-and-mortar stores, but rather he thinks the trucks will encourage more restaurants to come to the city.
He said that food trucks compete with fast-food restaurants and that typically about 30% of trucks are already affiliated with brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Mayor Joe Meek said he had confidence in Ensing, who's been developing parts of Crystal River for several years and each project was done to above expectations.
But Councilman Pat Fitzpatrick said he was concerned that the food trucks would have an advantage over existing restaurants that have heavily invested in the city by building here and paying substantial taxes.
“I just see it as a problem,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think it’s a problem now (and would become a bigger problem in the future).”
He said there would be nothing stopping one of the food trucks from selling the same kind of food that a nearby restaurant sold to customers.
But Ensing said the food trucks were most likely to cater to workers such as those in construction and city visitors coming from the city’s splash pad or from swimming.
Councilman Robert Holmes said he wasn’t convinced and constituents have told him it’s a bad idea.
“I think we’re opening a can of worms,” Holmes said, adding that the city wasn’t ready.
But Councilwoman Cindi Guy said the council would have final say over each applicant and that gives the city enough leeway.
Councilman Ken Brown said he supported the idea of the food courts, but still had reservations, also fearing they would hurt local businesses.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.