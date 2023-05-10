Kings Bay Park Aerial

Crystal River’s Kings Bay Park, pictured August 2021.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The Kings Bay Park kayak launch site project took a big step in getting permanent upgrades when the Crystal River Council voted to hire consultants to do design and permitting work.

The decision to hire Kimley Horn for $135,000 to do the design and permitting work was the latest step stemming back to 2020 when the city consolidated all commercial kayak launches to Kings Bay Park on Northwest Third Street. The city council made that change through its franchise agreements with six kayak companies. There are now four.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.