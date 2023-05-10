The Kings Bay Park kayak launch site project took a big step in getting permanent upgrades when the Crystal River Council voted to hire consultants to do design and permitting work.
The decision to hire Kimley Horn for $135,000 to do the design and permitting work was the latest step stemming back to 2020 when the city consolidated all commercial kayak launches to Kings Bay Park on Northwest Third Street. The city council made that change through its franchise agreements with six kayak companies. There are now four.
“At that time immediate upgrades were put into place to improve the safety of the existing launch facilities with the understanding that future, permanent upgrades were necessary,” City Manager Ken Frink wrote the council. “Revenue from the then-established franchise program was to be used for new improvements.”
Frink told the council that revenues from the franchises generated enough money to pay for the Kimley Horn design and permitting work.
Permanent improvements would include kayak launches and parking improvements.
“Revenue predictions are such that the program can pay for the construction once the design and permitting are complete,” Frink wrote.
“The city will also be asking for assistance from the Citrus County Tourist Development Council for construction.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the design and permitting work. Councilman Pat Fitzpatrick was absent from the meeting.
Frink told Crystal River Council members this week that the city has $500,000 budgeted for the project.
“It’s pretty bad,” Frink told the council as to the condition of the launches now. “It’s just dirt.”
Improvements to the launch area could also include restrooms, he said.
Mayor Joe Meek said he supported the move given that the site was paying for its own improvements and that it enhanced visitors’ experience to the city.
Councilman Ken Brown said the city was right to consolidate the kayak launches to Kings Bay Park and close the one at Hunter Springs Park, which is more a beach and swimming area.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.