A Crystal River City Council proposal to join the county and a private auditor to conduct audits of city businesses failed to make it to even the floor for discussion during the council’s Monday regular public meeting.
City Manager Ken Frink pulled the item from the agenda during the first few minutes of the meeting.
“It probably got on the agenda before it was ready for primetime,” Frink told the council. “After reviewing the information, it may (never) be ready for primetime.
“We value our businesses and we’ll treat them accordingly.”
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek immediately agreed to pull the item from the agenda.
“We are not doing that,” Meek said of the proposal.
The issue was whether to join the Citrus County Property Appraiser and Citrus County Tax Collector in contracting with a private auditor to “conduct on-site audits of businesses and to document accurate returns,” wrote city staff as part of the council’s agenda.
Under the proposed agreement, the county and city would have contracted with Tax Management Associates for “the purpose of collecting taxes due on those properties, which funds would otherwise be unavailable to the two taxing authorities.”
The agreement would have allowed TMA to conduct audit services in Crystal River and the tax collector would have deducted TMA’s fee, which would have been 35% from any taxes recovered, penalties, and interest collected from back taxes as a result of TMA’s audits.
Wednesday afternoon the Citrus County Property Appraiser's Office also distanced itself from the subject, saying in a media release that, "after having productive conversations with our respective taxing authorities, business owners, and our staff we have decided not to pursue this proposal with TMA."
Frink said what turned him off about the proposal was that TMA is a “third party that’s profit motivated” and that the company would have entered city businesses trying “to find as much non-tangible (property) as they can.”
And if the auditors concluded a business didn’t pay its full share of property taxes, Frink said, the business’ only recourse was going to the county’s value adjustment board to plead its case.
Frink said he was not “comfortable putting our businesses through that.”
Frink said the city’s businesses already face hefty expenses in operations and the taxes they face.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.