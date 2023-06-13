The Crystal River council swiftly denied, for the second time, a request from a local auto body shop to rezone a nearby vacant lot, thereby legalizing the parking of clients' cars on the premises.
This time, the owner's lawyer, Nicole Blumenauer, presented an alternative proposal. The attorney from Minneola suggested that the quarter-acre lot at 837 NE 5th Terrace, situated across the street from JJGipe Auto Body, be rezoned as a planned unit development (PUD) instead of medium density residential. By seeking a PUD designation, Blumenauer aimed to offer the council the option of designating the lot solely for parking purposes, with no possibility of future changes.
Blumenauer stated that a PUD would provide "peace of mind" to everyone, ensuring that the few residents in the area need not worry about the property being rezoned for industrial or other purposes.
Additionally, Blumenauer reminded the council that JJGipe Auto Body has been using the lot for several years to store their clients' vehicles, emphasizing the integral role it plays in their business operations.
JJGipe Auto Body purchased the vacant lot a few years ago specifically for storing vehicles awaiting repairs.
Blumenauer noted that out of the 12 lots in the neighborhood, nine consist of single-family homes, some in a state of disrepair, while three remain vacant. She highlighted that the immediate area is transitioning towards commercial use and is no longer purely residential.
To address the council's concerns about community changes, Blumenauer proposed the PUD designation and suggested planting dense vegetation around the proposed parking lot, approximately 20 feet deep.
Blumenauer also mentioned that some property owners in the immediate area might welcome and benefit from a shift toward commercial activity.
However, during the city council meeting, Crystal River resident Terry Thompson expressed his opposition to Blumenauer's PUD proposal, asserting that she is attempting to alter the residential character of the neighborhood.
Thompson stated, "If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it's a duck," suggesting that Blumenauer's proposal was an intrusion into a small, predominantly African American residential block.
The issue first came to the council's attention earlier this year when the city's code enforcement issued a citation to the body shop for parking vehicles on the lot.
In the vicinity, there is also a small, family-run lawn service with visible lawn equipment.
Blumenauer cautioned against selective enforcement based on race, highlighting the need for consistent application of the rules and regulations.
Councilman Robert Holmes expressed his reluctance to see commercial expansion further away from State Road 44, where the body shop is currently situated. Despite the existing empty lots, he predicted future residential growth in the area.
Councilman Ken Brown took offense at Blumenauer's suggestion that the council was enforcing codes based on race, stating, "I didn't say it, and I'm insulted."
Councilwoman Cindi Guy also expressed surprise at Blumenauer's comment, remarking, "I was thrown off as well."
Mayor Joe Meek condemned Blumenauer's insinuation of racial bias in the council's decision-making process, describing it as "out of line."
Ultimately, the council voted 4-0 to reject Blumenauer's PUD request.