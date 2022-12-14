The Crystal River council voted Monday to update its future land use map and Comprehensive Plan to include the recently annexed 339.6 acres of Kings Bay and upland islands.
The council voted unanimously to change the land use of the upland islands (47 acres) from the county’s conservation and low intensity coastal and lakes to the city’s conservation use. The council voted to make the changes on the city’s zoning maps and Comp plan.
The city’s staff will now send the changes to state agencies for review and approval.
The lands involved in the changes will make up part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge and the Kings Bay Manatee Refuge.
In his written proposal to the council, City Manager Ken Frink said the changes were appropriate and consistent with the city’s Comp plan “to preserve and protect environmental resources and supports the conservation of the islands as part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge.”
In other business, the council:
• Voted 4-0 (with Councilman Pat Fitzpatrick absent from the meeting), to approve the creation of an entertainment district in which business patrons can consume alcohol in a given zone and carry their beverages from one business to another.
The second reading and public input are scheduled for the city’s next council meeting Jan. 9, 2023.
The city worked with state legislators in creating the Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District.
• Agreed to postpone voting on whether to allow mobile Food Courts with multiple vendors, parking, outdoor pavilions and restrooms. The council’s attorney recommended the delay, saying the agenda item had to be advertised more often than the city had to inform the public. The council agreed to consider the item during its first January meeting.
• Voted 4-0 to contract with Pave Rite Inc. for $1.23 million to resurface about seven miles of city streets.
Previously, the city rated its roadways from 1 – 5, with five being roads in the worst condition.
The plan is for the city to resurface every road that scored a three, four, or five that includes improved properties. City Ken Frink said that totaled about seven miles. The plan also includes pavement repairs where resurfacing the entire road is not necessary.
Frink said that the contract is based on the amount of asphalt used and if there is money left over, the city will add additional roads for resurfacing.
The city’s Dec. 12 city council agenda lists roads slated for resurfacing. There are more than 40. Eight roads are slated to be milled (the top asphalt layer removed) and resurfaced.
• Council members thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state lawmakers for supporting Crystal River’s work to complete its Kings’ Bat River Walk.
Crystal River received $3 million to build the city’s Riverwalk boardwalk along Cedar Cove, and connect it with the Riverwalk’s first phase of sidewalks downtown, finishing the long-awaited project.
Frink said the project had come a long way and that he remembered the issue being discussed when he was still in high school.
The council thanked Sen. Wilton Simpson, Rep. Ralph Massullo and then House Speaker Chris Sprowls for supporting the Riverwalk, which, they said, will improve the city’s waterfront and economy.
The council had originally asked for $2 million but received $3 million.
• Council members also agreed to funding a plan to improve some of the aesthetics of city hall on U.S. 19, which hasn’t seen significant improvements in decades.
The long-term plan is to eventually build a new city hall on site, but that won’t be for years. The current city hall is well below the flood plain. The work would mainly entail woodworking and painting.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.