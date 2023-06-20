City Manager meet and greet

Doug Baber, was chosen as the new Crystal River City Manager position Monday evening.

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

Wanting to move as quickly as possible in getting its new, city manager to Crystal River and on the job, the Crystal River Council Monday negotiated an employment contract within minutes of offering him the job.

Some of the rush was due to the city’s current manager, Ken Frink, who resigned in April with his last day on the job Aug. 2. Frink and the city council wanted as much overlap between the two men as possible on the job so Baber could seamlessly take over the manager’s duties Aug. 3.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.