Wanting to move as quickly as possible in getting its new, city manager to Crystal River and on the job, the Crystal River Council Monday negotiated an employment contract within minutes of offering him the job.
Some of the rush was due to the city’s current manager, Ken Frink, who resigned in April with his last day on the job Aug. 2. Frink and the city council wanted as much overlap between the two men as possible on the job so Baber could seamlessly take over the manager’s duties Aug. 3.
Here are some of the highlights of the contract that the city council and Mexico Beach City Administrator Doug Baber signed off on.
The contract is for three years with the term ending July 23, 2026. The contract automatically renews for an additional three years unless the council terminates Baber’s employment.
Baber’s annual salary will be $120,000, which is the same a Frink’s current city manager salary.
The council agreed to give Baber as much as $20,000 to pay his moving expenses. Under the terms of the contract, Baber will be reimbursed once he provides related cost documents, which can include travel, housing, and moving expenses.
Under the terms of the contract the city is not obligated to increase Baber’s salary on his hire anniversary date. However, if the council approves an across-the-board salary increase for all city employees, that increase would also apply to Baber.
The city will also pay Baber an automobile allowance of $350 per month. In exchange, he will not be reimbursed for travel.
The contract allows the city to terminate Baber at any time. If the city fires Baber without just cause, the city is required to pay Baber a sum equal to 20 weeks of his base pay and unused leave days.
Mayor Joe Meek congratulated Baber on being selected and recognized that applying for the job was a difficult process.
He said that Baber’s experience with Hurricane Michael in 2018 would greatly help Crystal River, which is susceptible to flooding.
Baber said he’s best suited for a local government which allows for a strong city manager and where the city council provides direction through policy.
Baber’s wife is a school teacher. The couple have two young children,
“I’m a servant leader,” Baber said of his leadership style. “I’m a hometown kind of guy.”
"I'm a servant leader," Baber said of his leadership style. "I'm a hometown kind of guy."