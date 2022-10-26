Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

As municipal and county governments throughout Florida scramble for grants and other financial help from state lawmakers in Tallahassee, the Crystal River City Council voted this week to give the city its best odds to get its financial share and someone advocating for the city.

The Crystal River council voted 4-0, with Mayor Joe Meek absent Monday, Oct. 24, to continue spending $50,000 for an additional year for lobbying work.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.