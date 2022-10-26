As municipal and county governments throughout Florida scramble for grants and other financial help from state lawmakers in Tallahassee, the Crystal River City Council voted this week to give the city its best odds to get its financial share and someone advocating for the city.
The Crystal River council voted 4-0, with Mayor Joe Meek absent Monday, Oct. 24, to continue spending $50,000 for an additional year for lobbying work.
The council agreed to continue another year with The Southern Group to advocate for the city’s interests in Tallahassee, as well as keep the council informed on issues that could affect Crystal River.
“As a lobbyist, they are the eyes and ears” for the city in Tallahassee and what state lawmakers are doing, Crystal River Manager Ken Frink told the council members.
Councilman Ken Brown reminded the rest of the council that the city has received numerous grants for inland and coastal projects and that now was not the time for the city to walk away from its relationship with Southern Group.
Frink told the council the city has had a contract with The Southern Group since 2015 and the council renewed the agreement each year since then.
In other business, the council:
Voted unanimously for a change in the city’s land development code to require vehicle cross-access roads between new non-residential, mixed use developments or adjacent vacant lots.
This was the first of two readings on the issue during the council’s regularly scheduled public meeting Monday at city hall. The council is scheduled to hold its second and final hearing on the issue Nov. 14.
If approved, the change would require developers of new parcels to include access ways between adjacent non-residential properties.
Frink told the council this would allow drivers to maneuver along properties without having to enter major thoroughfares and traffic.
Councilman Pat Fitzpatrick agreed the requirement would be good for the city and drivers.
“I think this is a great thing,” he said.
Frink told the council he would soon be returning with some proposed plans to address the problem of permanently moored boats in the city’s bay and canals.
Frink told the council many of these vessels have no one aboard them and seldom ever moved.
He said the city would also look to leverage existing state mooring laws to address the issue.
Councilman Ken Brown agreed it was about time to address the problem and has seen it continue unabated for a long time.
“I agree. It’s an excellent idea,” Brown said.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.