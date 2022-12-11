Derelict vessels

King's Bay on the Crystal River is home to many vessels. Both local and transient boaters utilize the bay; however, some leave their vessels for weeks and even months at a time creating a navigation hazards for some boaters.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Forty years ago, there was hardly a boat anchored long-term in King’s Bay.

That’s the way Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink remembers it when he moved with his family here in 1976 and lived in one of the homes looking out across the bay at the head of Crystal River.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Derelict vessels

Not all boats on King's Bay are derelict vessels. However, some boat owners keep their boats, some of which have not operated in months or years, in the bay unattended.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.