Forty years ago, there was hardly a boat anchored long-term in King’s Bay.
That’s the way Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink remembers it when he moved with his family here in 1976 and lived in one of the homes looking out across the bay at the head of Crystal River.
Now there are 40 to 50 boats anchored long-term in the bay and many along the deepest segments where other boats have to navigate around them on their way to Crystal River or the Gulf of Mexico.
Many of the boats are anchored for months, if not years, at a time, Frink told the Chronicle.
Many owners anchor their vessels in the bay because it’s a free place to store their boats and still have easy access. Sometimes people live on the boats in the same way as people living in their cars, Frink said.
It’s an ideal place to anchor because there’s mostly no waves and the boats are protected, Frink said.
But in most cases they are a hazard, blocking the main channel. At best, the aging boats are an eyesore.
Properly mooring a boat in the King’s Bay area typically costs $300 to $600 per month, so for many there is a financial incentive to anchor in the bay for free.
None of this problem is new to Crystal River.
What is new is Frink’s determination to fix it. He's made modest progress and now has a time line and plan he will bring to the city council over the next few months for their approval.
“I have a strong will to do this,” Frink said. “This is a priority of mine. It’s a blight on our natural resource.”
“And it’s a safety issue,” said Chris Ball, a lieutenant with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Efforts to crack down on anchoring long term have been slow going and won’t be cured overnight, Frink said.
“We do have jurisdiction (over King’s bay),” Frink said, “But not a lot.”
That’s because the bay is state waters, not the city’s.
One example of that is the city isn’t allowed to regulate anchoring, at least not in most cases. That leaves the city having to use state laws rather than create its own.
Frink had hoped to have more in place by now and some specifics ready to bring to his city county before the end of the year, but he admits he won’t make that deadline.
But slowly and surely Frink is laying the groundwork to address the problem of long-term anchoring.
“I’ve achieved some goals,” he said.
Here’s how.
This past summer, Crystal River’s council annexed from the county the southern two thirds of King’s Bay — roughly 325 acres — it didn’t have within its limits. That was done Aug. 8 after the city received consent from the former owners of federal and state agencies, along with backing from Citrus County commissioners.
That’s important because it’s allowed Frink to work with residents and local businesses, making up the King’s Bay Focus Group, to establish plans for a channel with markers down much of King’s Bay for navigation. Once that’s finalized and approved, boaters won’t be able to anchor in that channel.
The marked channel will be a half-mile long and about 300 feet wide.
But Frink said he has to be cautious because he doesn’t just want to have boaters move to another area, anchor, and create the same problem elsewhere.
Another part of the plan has been to strictly enforce the existing state laws since Frink took the city manager job three years ago.
Some of that enforcement has been requiring the anchored boats to be registered, have working mooring lights, and an effective means of propulsion, Ball said.
The city also now has a dedicated marine unit to enforce those laws.
If a boat is cited repeatedly, it can be designated a nuisance boat, Ball said. And that will lay the groundwork to classify a vessel derelict, which gives the city more authority to remove it as a safety issue.
Ball said he’s still limited with manpower, and much of the marine unit’s time is spent trying to keep the bay safe, but it has helped and reduced the anchoring problem some.
Here’s another way Frink plans to curtail anchoring and the progress Frink’s made.
Florida statute 327.4108 allows for anchoring limitation areas. An anchoring limitation area prohibits boaters from anchoring their vessel in a particular location for more than 45 consecutive days in any six-month period.
Anchoring areas must be less than 100 acres in size with signage and buoys to inform captains of timeframes and boundaries, which can’t include either mooring fields or marinas.
While the statute only mentions that a county can designate an anchoring area, Citrus County commissioners delegated that responsibility over to Crystal River in its interlocal agreement.
The plan is to create a 74-acre anchoring limitation area in northern King’s Bay.
But there’s been a snag.
State law only allows counties to establish those anchoring limitation areas, and the county can’t delegate that authority to the city.
But Frink said he will now go to the county commission to create that anchoring limitation. Frink said he hopes to have that concluded in the next few months and ready to bring to his council by March.
While the anchoring limitation area still allows for 45 days of anchoring, Frink told the Chronicle it’s a good step forward given that many boats have been anchored for months at a time, if not years, in the bay.
Frink said he will also work with state representatives to hopefully change the law to allow that anchoring limitation authority to be delegated to other government bodies.
One potential option would be to create a mooring structure, such as a large, sunken concrete block in the water that boast could be tied to.
But Frink said the city couldn’t require boaters to use it. And the city would have to charge boaters who did moor there.
Frink said he doesn’t want boaters to think he wants to get rid of them.
“But (the bay) is not free storage (for your boat),” he said.
Ball said aesthetics aside, “it’s a safety issue.”
“That’s not what it’s meant for,” Ball said of the bay and the many boats anchored there. “That’s taking advantage.”