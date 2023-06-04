For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crystal River Community Reunion came back and it was better than ever.
The reunion is a biennial event that brings together former and current Crystal River residents for a weekend of cookouts, pickleball tournaments, activities for the kids, basketball tournaments, a cancer-awareness walk, skating and even “Painting in the Park” for all ages.
As they like to say, “it’s just a big ole family reunion.” There is something for everyone.
This year's event was especially meaningful for many reasons. One being the 10th year the event has happened, with each year getting better and better. The committee who organizes it prides themselves on making sure the reunion is organized, affordable and fun for every age group.
Another reason is, in honor of Frederick W. Copeland whom the park is named after, a scholarship fund had been established.
The Frederick W. Copeland Memorial Scholarship was awarded to five deserving students: Jaylin DeVaughn, Austin Edwards, Bailee Einspahr, Garrett Hickman and Angelina Jenkins were awarded $1,000 each.
The awards were presented on Saturday, May 27, at Copeland Park.
In addition, the family donated televisions and a laptop, which were given to middle- and high-school students whose names were chosen from a raffle.