In hopes of closing some loopholes in the city’s bed and breakfast ordinance, the Crystal River council voted for changes that would prevent property owners from using homes as short-term rentals under the guise of a bed and breakfast.
The council also voted to prohibit bed and breakfasts in designated R2 and R3 multi-family zoned districts.
“A bed and breakfast thrives in a mixed-use neighborhood comprised of single-family homes, townhomes, apartments, condos, corner stores, restaurants, schools, churches, and main street shops that are all walkable,” City Manager Ken Frink wrote to the city council.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In Crystal River, this describes the downtown community redevelopment agency, which primarily consists of the CG, CW, CH, and NBR zoning districts, according to Frink.
Frink informed the council on Monday that it had been at least six years since any attempt had been made to create a bed and breakfast in either the R2 or R3 zoning districts.
“Therefore, the staff feels comfortable maintaining its current recommendation to remove these two districts from the use table,” he said.
Regarding the loopholes, the city council also approved changes to its ordinance that council members agreed would ensure that bed and breakfasts align with our understanding of them.
Under the revised ordinance, bed and breakfasts within the city must now serve breakfast, provide parking spaces for every rentable room, and the inn must function as the primary residence for either the owner or property manager, meaning they must live and sleep overnight in the home.
Frink stated that these changes closed the loophole that allowed people to obtain approval for a bed and breakfast inn but operate it as resort housing or a short-term rental unit. This loophole enabled applicants to establish and advertise their B&B on multiple short-term rental websites without facing any penalties, he said.
A property containing a bed and breakfast can accommodate a maximum of 10 adult guests. The main house may utilize up to four bedrooms for its guests, with each bedroom allowing a maximum of two beds.
Frink emphasized that the new ordinance was a significant step that would refine the city’s bed and breakfast regulations and eliminate loopholes that have been “highly disruptive” to residential communities.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.