Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

In hopes of closing some loopholes in the city’s bed and breakfast ordinance, the Crystal River council voted for changes that would prevent property owners from using homes as short-term rentals under the guise of a bed and breakfast.

The council also voted to prohibit bed and breakfasts in designated R2 and R3 multi-family zoned districts.

