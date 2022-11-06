Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

Crystal River is closer to expanding where developers can build miniature golf courses and driving ranges in the city.

City citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, for City Council to permit the recreational developments as supplemental land uses in the city’s general-commercial zoning district.

