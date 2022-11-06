Crystal River is closer to expanding where developers can build miniature golf courses and driving ranges in the city.
City citizen members of the Crystal River Planning Commission voted 6-0 Thursday, Nov. 3, for City Council to permit the recreational developments as supplemental land uses in the city’s general-commercial zoning district.
Council will vote on whether to finalize the proposal during a future public hearing.
Brian Herrmann, director of Crystal River’s planning and community development department, told commissioners Thursday the city already allows miniature golf and driving ranges as a by-right use in its high-intensity-commercial and public-institutional zoning districts.
Lecanto residents Sarah and Jason Arena applied with Crystal River to amend the city’s land development code to also permit miniature golf courses and driving ranges in general-commercial zoning districts outside the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency district.
If the change goes through, Herrmann said, it would give developers four new and ideal areas in the city to chose from if they want to build a miniature golf course and/or driving range, including where the Arenas are looking to open up their own miniature golf course.
Herrmann introduced the city planning commission to a conceptual layout of the couple’s development on the northwest corner of North Citrus Avenue and Northwest 10th Street, the current site of the former Kids Lodge Preschool and Daycare.
“It’s almost impossible to not discuss the site,” Herrmann said before reminding commissioners they’re voting on the proposed amendment to the land development code, not the Arenas’ prospective development.
Sarah and Jason Arena told commissioners Thursday they're under contract to purchase the property, and received permission from its current owner to submit their aforementioned application with the city to allow for a miniature golf course there.
“We’d love to see something like that for the kids and families,” Sarah Arena said, adding her own family has prior and successful experience in the miniature-golf industry.
Crystal River’s planning commission didn’t express concern for the Arenas’ application, but had questions about their development, especially with its potential impacts to nature.
Herrmann and the Arenas said a top priority for the development is to work around onsite trees by building atop of what’s already been developed, and there's more than enough clearance between the site and an adjacent stream.
“There’s no impact to any surrounding natural environment,” Herrmann said, “if they were to just come and build on the site that's already been used.”
“We're trying to actually work with the land,” Jason Arena said.
Herrmann and the Arenas said traffic congestion in the area also shouldn’t worsen with the addition of a miniature golf course because the peak operating hours of the neighboring and busy Citrus Diagnostic Center wouldn’t overlap with the course’s.
Also, Herrmann and the Arenas added, the potential miniature golf course would not only use the current on-street parking but would also provide additional parking onsite that also wouldn’t impact traffic flows on nearby roadways.
“I’d like to alleviate any concerns,” Sarah Arenas said, “we don't want to pester any neighbors.”
Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.