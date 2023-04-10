Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink announced he is resigning after four years on the job.
During the city’s regularly scheduled council meeting, he told his council bosses the resignation would be effective Aug. 2.
Frink would not say why he was resigning, other than he was making life decisions.
Frink said he would work with the council to find a replacement and finish up current projects.
“You have done an outstanding job and your hard work has made it happen,” Mayor Joe Meek told Frink. “Thank you for all you’ve done.”
Councilman Robert Holmes said his resignation was “a kick in the gut” and “I don’t want to see you go. “
See Wedensday’s Chronicle and Chronicleonline.com for more details.