Crystal River City Hall has found a temporary home at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center following the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Mayor Joe Meek announced this relocation during the Sept. 6 regular meeting, emphasizing the unique circumstances they currently face.
Meek praised the resilience of residents, local businesses, city staff and collaborators from the county and Inverness for their extraordinary efforts.
City Manager Douglas Baber then took the floor to provide an update on the ongoing recovery efforts. He began by expressing gratitude to Josh Wooten and the Chamber of Commerce, along with Steve Howard, the county administrator, for allowing the city to use their building as a temporary City Hall.
Baber revealed that the city had promptly hired a contractor, Ryan Wiederman, from Atkins, a multinational disaster consulting firm based in Raleigh, N.C. Wiederman and Atkins had previous experience in managing reimbursements from state and federal governments during Baber's tenure as the city manager at Mexico Beach.
However, Baber mentioned that, for now, the city needed to cover the recovery costs upfront. He shared some positive news, stating, "We were very well insured," highlighting the foresight of a previous City Council and former City Manager Ken Frink in planning for such situations.
Baber also touched on the collaboration between the city and county, in conjunction with Atkins, to monitor debris collection and disposal. They emphasized the importance of ensuring compliance with laws and safety regulations, acknowledging the majority of efforts as legitimate but cautioning against potential "shady" operators.
Chris Evans, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Director, reiterated the need for vigilance against scams, especially those posing as law enforcement or city employees regarding debris violations. He advised residents to contact the non-emergency number of the Sheriff’s Office (352-249-2700) if they suspected fraudulent activity.
Councilman Ken Brown raised concerns about scams involving individuals offering to remove debris for exorbitant fees. Evans stressed the importance of verifying contractors' licenses and insurance to protect homeowners from potential liabilities.
In a positive development, Evans announced that the armory would soon become a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to assist hurricane-affected individuals and businesses. The DRC would offer a range of services, including assistance applications, FEMA updates, housing information, and more.
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be at the Florida National Guard Armory, 8551 W. Venable St., Crystal River. Operating hours and days will vary, with initial operation starting on Monday, Sept. 11.
It's crucial for those affected by Hurricane Idalia to apply for individual assistance and Small Business Administration programs, even if they're uncertain about proceeding with them, as this initial step is vital for potential future assistance.