Disaster Recovery Center opening

ABOUT THE DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be opening for those affected by Hurricane Idalia. The purpose of a DRC is to:

• Apply for assistance.

• Learn the status of your FEMA application.

• Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

• Find housing and rental assistance information.

• Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

• Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

• Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

The DRC will be at the following location:

Florida National Guard Armory

8551 W. Venable St.

Crystal River, FL

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/ht5phQSziQFALpdw9

Hours and Days of Operation:

Monday, Sept. 11, 1-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12-Sunday, Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

More days and times to be announced.

It is imperative that those who are affected by Hurricane Idalia at least make application for the individual Assistance and Small Business Administration programs even if they do not ultimately go through with it. By not applying, you could jeopardize some ability to make application for future assistance.