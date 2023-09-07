230817-CC-cr-area-council-welcome center

Crystal River City Hall has found a temporary home at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center following the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

 File photo

Crystal River City Hall has found a temporary home at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce/Welcome Center following the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. Mayor Joe Meek announced this relocation during the Sept. 6 regular meeting, emphasizing the unique circumstances they currently face.

Meek praised the resilience of residents, local businesses, city staff and collaborators from the county and Inverness for their extraordinary efforts.

