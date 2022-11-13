Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

Crystal River City Council plans to vote on upping the budget for utility maintenance, paying more to permit the Riverwalk, and temporarily allowing open containers of alcohol.

Council members will call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916,  bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.