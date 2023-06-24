In 1923, Dr. Porter Hudson was the town doctor, with an office on Citrus Avenue.
Four years prior, in January 1919, a devastating fire swept through the downtown area, destroying all the buildings on the west side of Citrus Avenue from Third Street to the corner of Citrus Avenue and Mill Street — 16 businesses in all.
Among those was a theater, Hood’s General Merchandise Store, and the Willis House, which was an inn.
Some say the fire started upstairs in the theater, some say it was a spark from a train.
No lives were lost, but all the town records were.
After the fire, Citrus Avenue started to rebuild.
Dr. Hudson, not to be confused with his son, “Doc” Hudson, who was a teacher, bought a 20-foot lot and built a store with his doctor’s office in the back.
Also along Citrus Avenue: Hood’s Grocery, Barco Hardware Store, Sparkman’s Restaurant and Sparkman’s Grocery.
In 1923, Mrs. Jessie Sassard, a widow with eight children, was the switchboard operator. By 1926, there were nearly 70 telephones in use!
In 1923, Warren G. Harding was president, Yankee Stadium opened, the first issue of Time magazine was published, author Norman Mailer and pilot Chuck Yeager were born, a two-passenger Chevrolet Roadster cost $570 and beef pot roast was 10 cents a pound.
On July 3, 1923, Crystal River officially became a city.
•••
One hundred years later, on July 3, 2023, the public is invited to help the City of Crystal River celebrate its centennial birthday.
“We are excited to celebrate 100 years of Crystal River,” said Crystal River Mayor and native son Joe Meek. “We give thanks to all those that have worked so hard to make our city such an awesome place.”
Daytime events, which begin at 10 a.m., will be at the Town Square at the corner of U.S. 19 and Citrus Avenue and sites on Citrus Avenue.
Evening events, which start at 4:30 p.m., will be at Kings Bay Park, 268 NW 3rd St., Crystal River, FL 34428.
Lineup for daytime events:
10 a.m. Ceremonial Proclamation at the old city hall/the current Coastal Heritage Museum at 532 N. Citrus Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428.
Following that, live music begins at the Town Square.
11 a.m. Golf cart parade registration, which is free. For those who want their golf cart entry to be judged, registration is $20.
Noon: Golf cart parade around the downtown area.
1 p.m. Jack Hartmann Show, a favorite with kids with his energetic, fun, catchy songs.
Following that, the Twistid Arts Initiative centennial coloring project for kids.
Lineup for evening events:
4:30 p.m. Opening ceremony.
There will be about 50 vendors with food, beer and wine, arts and crafts and merchandise for sale.
Also, a free Kids Zone will have inflatables and carnival games including: Boom-Blaster Game, 26-foot Rock Climbing Wall, Single Bungee, Huge Obstacle, Giant Slide, Mater Trackless Train, Mechanical Surfboard, High Striker, Bank A Ball Game, Jackobs Ladder Double and prizes while supplies last.
5 p.m. Taking Anderson Live takes the stage. This cover band is known for their creative “mash ups” — and never taking a break.
7 p.m. The Broken Hearts: Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute performs the favorites from Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.
9 p.m. Fireworks over Kings Bay (weather permitting)
This event takes the place of the city’s annual July 4 events, said Leslie Bollin, Events and Marketing Director/PIO for Crystal River.
Other things you should know:
A pop-up museum with a 100-year timeline and historic photos will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pump House, 806 NW US 19, Crystal River, FL 34429.
All events will take place rain or shine, with the exception of fireworks. Those will be weather permitting.
Parking is available throughout the downtown area. Visitors are asked to stay clear of private property.