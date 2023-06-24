1926 Citrus Avenue

Citrus Avenue, downtown Crystal River in 1926.

In 1923, Dr. Porter Hudson was the town doctor, with an office on Citrus Avenue.

Four years prior, in January 1919, a devastating fire swept through the downtown area, destroying all the buildings on the west side of Citrus Avenue from Third Street to the corner of Citrus Avenue and Mill Street — 16 businesses in all.

1920s old-timers

In this photo from the 1920s: "Ada B." in the driver's seat with Edna Mae and Hugh Barco seated.
Babe Ruth

Babe Ruth, holding Ralph Thompson and James "Doc" Hudson, visiting Crystal River in 1928.
1950 Citrus Avenue

Citrus Avenue 1950.
1978 CRPD

1978 Crystal River Police Department.

