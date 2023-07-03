The City of Crystal River threw itself an all-day birthday party Monday to celebrate the city’s 100 years of incorporation.
Under bright skies and intense temperatures, Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek called to order the City Council and read a proclamation early Monday morning dedicating the City of Crystal River back to the residents.
Music, food, cold beverages, a golf cart parade and the Stars and Stripes took center stage across the city. Activities for youngsters and adults took place between Town Square and Kings Bay Park. Though temperatures hovered in the mid-to-upper 90s through the day, it didn’t seem to deter those wanting to celebrate the city and nation.
Late-evening festivities concluded with a fireworks display in honor of the country’s birthday.
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com