The City of Crystal River threw itself an all-day birthday party Monday to celebrate the city’s 100 years of incorporation.

Under bright skies and intense temperatures, Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek called to order the City Council and read a proclamation early Monday morning dedicating the City of Crystal River back to the residents.

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com