Members of the Crystal River City Council praised JJGipe Auto Body during their public hearing for its fine auto body work for both the city’s vehicles and their own.
That made it all the more difficult to deny the business’ request to convert a quarter-acre, unimproved lot currently zoned medium-density residential to high-intensity commercial.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The owner’s lawyer, Nicole Blumenauer, told the council the lot at 837 NE 5th Terrace has been part of the auto body shop across the street at 835 NE 5th Terrace for the past 15 years and has been used to park cars waiting for body work.
“It’s being used for that now,” Blumenauer told the council.
She also said that if the council approved the zoning change, the owner is proposing planting 20-foot deep vegetative buffers around the 0.24-acre lot on three sides and a 15-foot buffer on the fourth side. She said a portion would also be paved.
Blumenauer said approving the zoning change would move to beautify the lot.
“I really think this is a good middle ground,” Blumenauer said.
According to city records, the zoning to the north of the lot is residential. To its south is the auto body shop. To its east is committed residential/unimproved lots and its west is committed residential/single family residence.
After 15 years of using the residential lot to park customers’ cars, why ask for a zoning change now?
According to city records, on Oct. 14, 2022, the city’s code enforcement office found the lot used for parking in violation of Crystal River’s ordinance for using the 0.24-acre lot as a parking lot/storage area to the Special T Auto business.
City Councilman Ken Brown told Blumenauer that although the city wasn’t enforcing the code there for the past several years, “they were still violating the code.”
“I’m a firm believer in property rights,” Brown said, but added that he also respected the property rights of neighbors.
Neighbor Caressa Natteal, who lives next to the lot used for parking, said the business has been violating the codes long enough.
"It’s a residential area,” she told the council. “They (the auto body business) were doing what they wanted to do (without permission).
“It looks like a junkyard. To me it’s an eyesore.”
Blumenauer took umbrage at Natteal saying the lot looked like a junkyard and told the council that the vehicles slated for repairs were properly licensed and not junked.
The city’s planning and zoning board voted unanimously to recommend denial. City staff also recommended denial.
Brown said he was concerned about allowing the zoning change for this business, and not potentially for others.
“I’m just afraid of opening Pandora’s Box,” he said.
Mayor Joe Meek said it was “a big jump” changing zoning from residential to commercial, but wanted to see if Blumenauer and staff could come up with “some middle ground.”
Blumenauer said she was open to finding a compromise.
Meek said he was voting against the application, but only to open the door for additional discussion between the business and city staff.
The council vote was 5-0 to deny the applicant’s zoning request.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.