With the imminent expansion of the Suncoast Parkway from its current terminus on State Road 44 to U.S. 19 in Crystal River, the city’s council voted unanimously Monday to write the turnpike authority for help.
The extension is expected to connect to County Road 495 (Citrus Avenue) and construction could be underway by 2026, City Manager Ken Frink told his council bosses during the Crystal River City Council meeting.
“The new turnpike and interchange will undoubtedly increase traffic on our local roads,” Frink said.
Frink asked the council to approve a letter from Mayor Joe Meek requesting specific and unspecified upgrades to the city’s local roads to help mitigate the traffic impacts.
The state will spend a lot of money on the parkway project and some money should be earmarked for city roads that will be impacted, Frink said.
He warned that the project looks to be on the fast track in Tallahassee among state lawmakers and that in the next three years the city will see “bulldozers pushing to U.S. 19.”
In the mayor’s letter, Meek said that “the city is concerned that our local roads will have a significant negative impact without strategic pre-emptive transportation upgrades.”
“The city already deals with unnecessary backups on Citrus Avenue headed south and both directions on U.S. 19 and State Road 44,” Meek wrote.
“The city is urging the state to work with us in identifying and implementing strategic upgrades on our city, county, and state roads designed to enhance the flow of new traffic in and around the city created by the Suncoast.”
“Upgrades, at a minimum, should include enhancements along Turkey Oak Drive at the State Road 44, Citrus Avenue, and U.S. 19 intersections,” he said. “Improvements should include enhanced turn lanes, acceleration and deceleration lanes, signalization, and signage. We ask that you also work with the city to identify and upgrade other locations that are predicted to have impacts that we may not be aware of now,” Meek said in his letter. “By taking these steps, I believe that we can effectively manage the increased traffic from the Suncoast Parkway extension and ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”
