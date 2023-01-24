Crystal River minigolf

A basic graphic of the proposed mini golf project.

 Special to the Chronicle

Crystal River will have one more attraction after the city’s council voted unanimously to make zoning changes to allow a new mini golf course.

Applicants Sarah and Jason Arena asked the city council for the zoning change to allow their proposed miniature golf course in general commercial areas.

