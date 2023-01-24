Crystal River will have one more attraction after the city’s council voted unanimously to make zoning changes to allow a new mini golf course.
Applicants Sarah and Jason Arena asked the city council for the zoning change to allow their proposed miniature golf course in general commercial areas.
The council agreed the miniature golf course would be a benefit to city and welcomed the entrepreneurs good luck.
The Citrus County couple plan to build the course bordered by Northwest First Avenue to the west, North Citrus Avenue to the east, and Northwest 10th Street to the south.
Sarah Arena told the council during its Monday regularly scheduled public meeting the couple was confident it could create something “really great for the community.”
People in the audience agreed that the entertainment was needed, family oriented, and encouraged development along Citrus Avenue.
“This is really fabulous,” said city resident Mary Schlumberger of the proposed mini golf course.
Miniature golf courses are already allowed within the city’s high intensity commercial zoning district as well as public institutional zoning district.
The council vote was the second on the issue. Monday was the proposal’s second and final hearing.
Mayor Joe Meek thanked the couple for their investment in the city and that it would provide entertainment for adults and children.
“We’re excited for you from a city’s perspective,” Meek said.
Under the zoning change, the city dictates the minimum number of parking spaces, lighting, and hours of operation.
Councilwoman Cindi Guy said the business was good for the city.
“I make a motion to putt putt go,” she said. “I’m really excited to have you here.”
At the site there is now a vacant, former daycare center.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.