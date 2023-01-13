Seeing the success of entertainment districts in cities including Inverness and Ocala, Crystal River is following suit.
The Crystal River City Council voted unanimously for the second and final time during its regularly scheduled Monday public meeting to approve the creation of an entertainment district for its downtown area.
The district will allow qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages on their property and then allow patrons to take their open containers off the premises and consume them in the downtown entertainment district.
The alcoholic beverages will be poured into a specially issued cup provided to businesses by the city and can be identified as part of the entertainment district program.
Mayor Joe Meek told the council that the entertainment district concept was a good fit for the city.
Inverness began its entertainment district about two years ago and engaged the program only during special events such as Independence Day celebrations and music festivals. Following its success, the Inverness Council agreed to expand it and engaging it every day.
“The purpose of this article is to encourage a location of safe and vibrant entertainment, retail and restaurant uses within a defined area of the city herein referenced as the Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District,” staff wrote the council as part of the city’s agenda.
“The regulations within this article are enacted:
• To enable a variety of amenities to be offered to the public, in a convenient physical location, which will promote pedestrian use with an attendant decrease in vehicular traffic;
• To foster a mutual relationship among downtown merchants; and
• To encourage private development of entertainment facilities which enhance and complement the use of the public facilities within the Downtown Crystal River Entertainment District.”
The city initiated the creation of an entertainment district when it collaborated with its legislative delegation in the fall of 2021 to draft a local bill providing for alcohol sales for consumption by on-premises licensed vendors inside a designated zone in downtown Crystal River.
Since its first proposal, the council members have supported the initiative.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.