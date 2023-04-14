Crystal River popular with seniors

Kayaking Citrus County waters is a favorite past time for many outdoor enthusiasts. The low-impact activity is popular with seniors.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

If you’re a retiree living in Crystal River, you are in one of the most affordable cities in Florida.

So says GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, that came out with a poll naming the top 10 cities in Florida where seniors can live only on their Social Security income and be able to afford groceries, healthcare, rent and the necessaries of life.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

