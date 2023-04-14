If you’re a retiree living in Crystal River, you are in one of the most affordable cities in Florida.
So says GoBankingRates, a personal finance website, that came out with a poll naming the top 10 cities in Florida where seniors can live only on their Social Security income and be able to afford groceries, healthcare, rent and the necessaries of life.
Crystal River was #1, the poll determined.
The average Crystal River rent in 2022 for was $1,183. Combined with average monthly expenditures of $2,491, a person’s Social Security checks can go a long way, GoBankingRates said.
The city of Brooksville, in neighboring Hernando County, came in at #4.
“Crystal River takes the number one spot on the list by having the lowest overall expenditures, the lowest monthly rent," according to GoBankingRates.
Health care in the city is also 2.6% below the national average, the poll said.
“Crystal River continues to be recognized as a wonderful place to live,” Mayor Joe Meek said. “Whether it is our unbelievable natural assets, our amazing quality of life, and now our affordability compared to others, we are blessed to truly live in a wonderful place."
GOBankingRates determined the results by factoring in a person’s Social Security check based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers of $1,775.81 ($3,551.62 for a couple), It then isolated all cities in Florida with a 2022 average monthly rent under $1,750.
It factored in the cost of living index for each city, looking at how much a couple 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare on a monthly basis.
To qualify, a city had to have a livability score above 65. Crystal River weighed in at 81.
All data was collected and is up to date as of January 30, 2023.
"As we move forward, we will continue to work to improve our city, while maintaining our very unique character," Meek said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.