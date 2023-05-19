Under the warm sun, a dozen fifth-graders ventured along the shallow coast of Kings Bay, pulling plants from buckets and planting them in the sandy floor of the spring.

These plants, known as eelgrass, are vital for Crystal River's waterways to support various marine life, including manatees.

