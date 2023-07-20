As the 47th Key Training Center Run for the Money approaches the finish line this weekend, runners, Key Center clients and staff paused Thursday morning for an annual tradition.

Some 30 Key Center clients held hands with one another as well as with runners and staff as they walked across the Joe H. Anderson Sr. bridge into Gilchrist County, crossing over the Suwannee River. The group paused at the peak of the bridge to take in the views down the Suwannee. 

Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com