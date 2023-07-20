As the 47th Key Training Center Run for the Money approaches the finish line this weekend, runners, Key Center clients and staff paused Thursday morning for an annual tradition.
Some 30 Key Center clients held hands with one another as well as with runners and staff as they walked across the Joe H. Anderson Sr. bridge into Gilchrist County, crossing over the Suwannee River. The group paused at the peak of the bridge to take in the views down the Suwannee.
Key Center Board of Director, Run for the Money coordinator and runner Chris Moling said of the run so far, "It's been going great this year. The weather has been cooperating on the rain side, but it's been very hot."
Runners left the Capitol steps in Tallahassee on Monday with little but asphalt and passing traffic to draw their attention away from the stifling heat.
"The heat index has averaged about 106 degrees out on the road," Moling said. He added that runners have averaged about 35 miles per day.
Key Center Executive Director Melissa Walker watched as the clients and runners sat together eating lunch, laughing and getting acquainted near the banks of the Suwannee River. The developmentally disabled clients develop bonds with the runners, several of whom have participated in the run for many years.
"If you ask any one of the clients, they know that they're running on their behalf," she said. "They greatly appreciate that."
The run concludes this Saturday, July 22, at the main campus for the Key Center in Lecanto. Events begin at 9 a.m. with the Walk a Mile in their Shoes fundraiser and family-friendly activities start at 10 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.
Runners will make their way into the Key Center Campus at 11 a.m. as throngs of Key Center clients, family and guests gather to welcome them home.
"Everyone's healthy and happy," Moling said Thursday morning. "We're looking forward to a great crowd when we get to the Key Center Saturday morning."
For more information on the Key Center's programs, Run for the Money finale and other information go to www.keytrainingcenter.org.
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com