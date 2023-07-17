At a previous Inverness City Council regular meeting, City Manager Eric Williams and city staff were asked to bring back information regarding relocating the dock at Wallace Brooks Park, which Williams informed council members he and city staffers had met with several folks to discuss the gangway.
With the help from Councilman Gene Davis, in speaking with the vendors informed Williams that another gangway is going to have to be built. However, the current gangway is going to be salvaged.
“The proposed idea from Councilman Davis was to take that gangway and make that the end of the T-dock,” said Williams. The proposal by contractors concurred, felt it was a brilliant idea, calling it really good. “If you choose to move, it’s going to save you a lot of money.”
Williams said another aspect is that because it is aluminum, plus having some architectural features, not only would it be low maintenance, but another benefit would be the ability to salvage some of the pilings that would be pulled up.
The amount put forth is $72,342, which would relocate the dock, bringing it closer to the gazebo nearby. Council members voted 6-0 to approve the project.
SHORELINE RESTORATION
Another lake-related project is restoring the shoreline. Williams informed council members he had met with the consultant for the project and that it has been fully accepted by both state and federal governments. On top of that, a permit is not necessary, bringing the cost down to $50,000-60,000.
“Which is significantly less than what we had originally thought,” said Williams. The contractor for the project has worked with the City of Inverness before with aquatic marine type vegetation (including the removal of non-native species and weeds), and is through a piggy-back contract with the South Florida Water Management District.
The proposal is currently verbal Williams told the council, and he would be bringing it back in writing at the July 18 regular meeting.
“It’ll be with Texas Aquatics,” said Williams. “Restoration will bring that beautiful white sandy bottom back.”