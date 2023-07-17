230715-CC-Inverness Park Improvement-dock

Artistic rendering of the dock at Wallace Brooks Park.

At a previous Inverness City Council regular meeting, City Manager Eric Williams and city staff were asked to bring back information regarding relocating the dock at Wallace Brooks Park, which Williams informed council members he and city staffers had met with several folks to discuss the gangway.

With the help from Councilman Gene Davis, in speaking with the vendors informed Williams that another gangway is going to have to be built. However, the current gangway is going to be salvaged.



Shoreline restoration is called for at Wallace Brooks Park.