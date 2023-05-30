Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

Crystal River's efforts to keep its streets, residents, and city visitors safe are paying off.

A quarterly report by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office showed a significant decrease in traffic crashes, and the deputies assigned to work in the city, as part of a contract for enhanced services, are focusing on being visible to residents and businesses and actively engaging with the community.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.