Crystal River's efforts to keep its streets, residents, and city visitors safe are paying off.
A quarterly report by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office showed a significant decrease in traffic crashes, and the deputies assigned to work in the city, as part of a contract for enhanced services, are focusing on being visible to residents and businesses and actively engaging with the community.
"I'm guiding the city deputies towards community policing as much as possible: getting them out of their cars, attending events, and ensuring that everyone in the city knows them by face and name, recognizing them as their city deputies," said CCSO Lt. John Bergen.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to Bergen's quarterly crime report, there were no reported robberies during the first quarter of 2023, which was consistent with the first quarter of 2022.
There were three residential burglaries during the first quarter of 2023, compared to none in 2020, but Bergen stated that this change did not indicate a trend yet.
The number of commercial burglaries increased to three during the first quarter of 2023, up from one in the first quarter of 2022.
Automobile break-ins decreased to three during the first quarter of 2023, down from seven the previous year. Bergen noted that in all three cases, the vehicles were left unlocked when they were burglarized.
Auto thefts rose to three during the first quarter of 2023, marking an increase compared to the first quarters of 2022 and 2021. Bergen informed the Crystal River Council that he would review the information in more detail to determine the cause of this increase.
The number of calls for service increased to 6,096 during the first quarter of 2023, up from 5,341 in the first quarter of 2022 and 5,085 in 2021.
Bergen credited the deputies for many of the self-initiated calls for service. These proactive checks included tasks like verifying locked doors and conducting traffic stops. City deputies were responsible for 2,114 security checks, 1,155 traffic stops, and 506 commercial security checks, all initiated by themselves.
Crystal River deputies also issued a significantly higher number of traffic citations and warnings following an increase in traffic accidents a year ago.
"We were determined to prevent that," Bergen told the council.
During the first quarter of 2023, the city deputies issued 1,197 traffic citations and warnings, compared to 785 during the same quarter in 2022.
The report also indicated that the city deputies issued 221 warnings and citations for marine violations, up from 94 in the same quarter of 2022.
Traffic accidents decreased to 67 during the first quarter of 2023, down from 80 during the first quarter of 2022.
"I attribute that to being present during peak times and our efforts to maintain control," Bergen explained.
According to the report, the areas with the highest number of traffic collisions were the intersections of U.S. 19 and North Turkey Oak, U.S. 19 and State Road 44, U.S. 19 and West Venable Street, U.S. 19 and North Citrus Avenue, U.S. 19 and Fort Island Trail, and U.S. 19 and Kings Bay Drive.
Councilman Ken Brown suggested that the ongoing construction along U.S. 19 and State Road 44 might contribute to the problem, a suggestion that Bergen agreed with.
Out of the city's 67 traffic accidents, 55 resulted in no injuries, nine involved minor injuries, and three involved serious injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities during the first quarter.
Bergen also informed the council that the majority of traffic collisions occurred between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., so additional deputies will be on the road during that time.
"Great job," Mayor Joe Meek commended Bergen. "Thank you very much, and thank you to all your deputies as well."