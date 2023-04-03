CRHS student receives Leaders 4 Life award

This year, Take Stock in Children of Citrus County was honored to have one of its students, Sophia Monsalve, a senior at Crystal River High School, receive the prestigious Leaders 4 Life Fellowship award.
The mission of the Leaders for Life (L4L) fellowship program is to enable highly motivated Take Stock in Children scholars that have demonstrated strong leadership skills, moral character and academic success, to excel in a university environment by providing them with the tools and resources necessary to empower then to develop to their fullest potential.
The ultimate goal of the program is to eliminate the financial burdens normally associated with a university education and allow the fellows to devote 100 percent of their attention to their studies and personal development.
L4L is sponsored by the Asofsky Family Foundation in partnership with Take Stock in Children.
Each year more than 100 of Take Stock in Children's top students from across Florida apply for the L4L fellowship program. Following a highly competitive selection process, only six high school seniors are chosen for this prestigious honor that enables those well-rounded academics to obtain resources for postsecondary success.
Another eight students are selected as L4L fellowship program semi-finalists and receive a MacBook Pro to bolster their achievements both in and out of the classroom.