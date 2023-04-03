CRHS student receives Leaders 4 Life award

Sophia Monsalve, Leaders 4 Life Fellowship winner, is one of only six students in the state of Florida to win the scholarship award from Take Stock in Children.

 Special to the Chronicle

This year, Take Stock in Children of Citrus County was honored to have one of its students, Sophia Monsalve, a senior at Crystal River High School, receive the prestigious Leaders 4 Life Fellowship award.

The mission of the Leaders for Life (L4L) fellowship program is to enable highly motivated Take Stock in Children scholars that have demonstrated strong leadership skills, moral character and academic success, to excel in a university environment by providing them with the tools and resources necessary to empower then to develop to their fullest potential.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

 