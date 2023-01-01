Crystal River High School has two more students to boast about as two of its varsity cheerleaders, Nautica Morgret and Alexis Crooks, are going to perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl pre-game performance in Orlando.
The two have been invited through Varsity Spirit, the global leader in competitive cheerleading and dance team, to perform amongst hundreds of other All-American cheerleaders from around the world at the Universal Orlando Resort from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.
Morgret, CRHS senior and captain of the varsity cheer team, said she’s “nervously excited” for the performance.
“I’m excited to be able to do it, especially since it’s my senior year. I don’t really know what to expect,” Morgret said.
As someone who has been cheerleading since she was little, this opportunity is “once in a lifetime” for Morgret.
Crooks, a sophomore at CRHS, said she’s looking forward to meeting new people and having fun.
“Performing in the Citrus Bowl is a dream come true. We worked so hard to get to this point, and now we’re going to Orlando and showing off what we worked hard on,” Crooks said.
Over the summer, the Pirates cheer program participated in the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) summer camp at Citrus High School from July 25-27 where they were able to try out for All-American. When they both passed the try-outs, they decided to raise the money to go to the Citrus Bowl together.
Since it’s not affiliated with CRHS, the two had to raise the money for the trip on their own.
“We did two car washes, one at Prohibition Grill and Advanced Auto, and a rummage sale at my grandparents’ house and made a GoFundMe,” Morgret said. “I think we made our money by $7 over at the last minute.”
Crooks said she definitely couldn’t have done it without Morgret’s help: the two made a strong fundraising team.
Once they made enough to go, thanks to an outpouring of community support, it was crunch time to learn the routine from videos they were sent by Varsity Spirit and have it performance-ready by the time they arrive for the first rehearsal on Dec. 30.
When they arrive, they’ll have orientation at 5 p.m. and then the first rehearsal from 6 to 9 p.m. where they’ll be placed in their positions and go right into practicing the routine with hundreds of All-Americans from across the nation. They only get a couple of rehearsals before the big performance on game day, Jan. 2. Kickoff is 1 p.m. for the contest between No. 16 LSU and Purdue.
The CRHS varsity coach, Jennifer Ellerbee, said she’s immensely proud of Morgret and Crooks.
“I just want them to enjoy the experience,” Ellerbee said. “They worked hard for this and worked hard raising all the money.”
Ellerbee will be their chaperone during the trip, so she’ll be there to support them if they need it.
On top of getting to perform, they get passes to all Universal parks for the week for when they're not practicing, as well as breakfast tickets to the Hard Rock Café.
While the Citrus Bowl will be televised live on Jan. 2, the pre-game performance is not live. Those who want to see Morgret and Crooks’ performance can view it afterward on YouTube.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.