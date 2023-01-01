Nautica Morgret and Alexis Crooks

Alexis Crooks, left, and Nautica Morgret, CRHS varsity cheerleaders, are going to perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl pre-game performance at the Universal Orlando Resort from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.

Crystal River High School has two more students to boast about as two of its varsity cheerleaders, Nautica Morgret and Alexis Crooks, are going to perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl pre-game performance in Orlando.

The two have been invited through Varsity Spirit, the global leader in competitive cheerleading and dance team, to perform amongst hundreds of other All-American cheerleaders from around the world at the Universal Orlando Resort from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.

