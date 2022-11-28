Duke Energy's Environmental Specialist I Christopher Holland works with Crystal River High School students Rein Andrews, left, and Jesse Paul as the students study the water quality in rearing tanks that hold fingerling red drum.
Levels of pH, ammonia, nitrite and nitrate are measured in water samples to determine water quality in the tanks that hold small red drum at Crystal River High School. Once large enough to survive in the wild the fish will be released into east coast Fl. waters.
Large tanks hold fingerling red drum as students from Crystal River High School's Agriculture class study proper techniques to raise the fish. They will later be released into Fl. waters on the state's east coast.
For years, Crystal River High School has had a room full of freshwater aquaculture tanks collecting dust in disuse. In came assistant principal Beth Branch and FFA advisor Aimee Owens to change that with the conversion of the room into a saltwater mariculture room to raise East Coast red fish for population restocking.
“We have fingerling red fish right now,” said Owens, instructor of the agriculture course. “So, we’ll raise them throughout the year and then eventually they'll be released. It's a good opportunity for the students to learn and get hands-on experience, career experience in the aquaculture industry, hopefully encourage some enthusiasm and maybe spark some interest in future careers.”
As a second-level agriculture course available for sophomores through seniors, the students handle a decent amount of responsibility when it comes to the fish. They have to monitor the water quality of the tanks, adjust and maintain the salinity levels, and learn about animal behavior and animal husbandry, such as how to move about in a quiet manner because if the fish are spooked, they won’t eat.
“It’s the coolest class here you can take,” said Jesse Paul, a sophomore who’s been in the class for two years. “The most hands on, too, with the fish. I mean, I like fishing, so it’s fun.”
The program was developed in partnership with Duke Energy’s Crystal River Mariculture Center, FWC’s Aquaculture in the Classroom program, and Coastal Conservation Association (CCA).
The fish that these students are helping to raise are for the CCA population restocking programs throughout Florida, according to Chris Holland of CCA.
With these fish being east coast genetic species, they will actually have to be released on the east coast of the state. So, the students will not get to see these particular fish get released, but they will still get to participate in one of Duke’s and CCA’s releases locally, so they can get the full circle picture of the project they’ve been participating in, said Owens.
“This is one of my favorite projects we’ve done, and I look forward to coming in and helping with it,” said John Snowlakatis, sophomore who is also taking the class for a second year. “My dad and I love fishing all the time, so I get to do hands-on stuff with them. This is pretty cool because I get to see how they actually grow and not just catch them.”
Due to the mariculture room originally being set up to raise freshwater tilapia, Owens got help from Holland, Justin Branch, and Eric Latimer of Duke to rebuild and convert the system to support saltwater fish. Mr. Electric also donated both time and supplies to reroute all of the electrical outlets and bring the room up to code.
All of these renovations started this past May until finally they were ready to get the fish in the beginning of October, to be raised throughout the entire year until they are ready for release.
“Duke’s mission in this is really to showcase to students, young students, potentially young professionals in the industry, on what we do and what aquaculture is,” Holland said.
Owens has already received feedback from some students of interest in pursuing careers in mariculture in some manner due to the class.
One student has told her about wanting to own his own guide business targeting red fish, so it’s giving him some background knowledge on the species and how to take care of them.
Another student has expressed interest in talking to Duke Energy and working for their mariculture program in the future.
“I think even if the ideal situation is that they are inspired to pursue a career, but even if they’re not, just giving them that relation to our environment and ecosystem here is important,” said Owens, “how what they do impacts our environment, how they can make a positive difference and people in our community that already make a positive difference.”
In addition to the regular curriculum, they are setting up a volunteer situation with Duke Energy and CCA for students to actually go out in the field and participate with their local conservation efforts.
Through all of this, the students are able to get that firsthand experience in learning not only about the impacts of tourism on the local ecosystem, but also the effects of overfishing and even red tide and how nature is a delicate balance, Owens said.
“There's so many career opportunities especially locally here in Crystal River that involve this species, so to get that hands-on education, it just is amazing, and I think it's a great opportunity for them,” Owens said. “I feel like they can read it in a book, they can watch a video on it, but whenever they actually put their hands on it, it makes a world of difference, and you can see them light up and get enthusiastic. It’s really exciting.”
