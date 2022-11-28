For years, Crystal River High School has had a room full of freshwater aquaculture tanks collecting dust in disuse. In came assistant principal Beth Branch and FFA advisor Aimee Owens to change that with the conversion of the room into a saltwater mariculture room to raise East Coast red fish for population restocking.

“We have fingerling red fish right now,” said Owens, instructor of the agriculture course. “So, we’ll raise them throughout the year and then eventually they'll be released. It's a good opportunity for the students to learn and get hands-on experience, career experience in the aquaculture industry, hopefully encourage some enthusiasm and maybe spark some interest in future careers.”

Rein Andrews, 17, shakes a vial of treated water as he and others take water-quality samples from rearing tanks that hold fingerling red drum.
Levels of pH, ammonia, nitrite and nitrate are measured in water samples to determine water quality in the tanks that hold small red drum at Crystal River High School. Once large enough to survive in the wild the fish will be released into east coast Fl. waters.
Large tanks hold fingerling red drum as students from Crystal River High School's Agriculture class study proper techniques to raise the fish. They will later be released into Fl. waters on the state's east coast.
Crystal River High Agriculture instructor Aimee Ownes instructs the class where students are raising red drum to be released into the ocean on the state's east coast.
Duke Energy Environmental Specialist I Christopher Holland explains the proper procedure for taking water-quality samples as John Snow-Lakatis, left, and Jordan Dumal as the two students look on.

