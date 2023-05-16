As a girl, Caroline Dixon would watch the Miss USA pageant on TV every year with her mom and dream of one day wearing a sparkly crown.
This past Sunday, with her mother in the audience, Dixon was crowned Miss Florida USA 2023.
“To have won on Mother’s Day with my mom sitting in the crowd, meant the world to me,” Dixon said in an email Tuesday. “This was my third year competing, and it seems that the third time truly was the charm.”
Although Dixon, 25, was representing Palm Harbor at the pageant, she’s still a favorite in Citrus County.
“She graduated from high school here, she taught at Rock Crusher Elementary School — she’s one of us,” said Ginger Bryant, Citrus County School Board member and friend of the Dixon family.
Thomas Kennedy, also a school board member, wrote on Facebook: "As an alumna of Crystal River High School, Class of 2016, Caroline has made her mark and brought pride to her alma mater. Hailing from Homosassa, she is the daughter of Chuck and Phyllis Dixon, who are bursting with pride at their daughter's accomplishments.
"Caroline's journey to this prestigious title has been nothing short of inspirational. Having previously served as an elementary teacher in the Citrus County School District, she has demonstrated her passion for education and making a positive impact in the lives of young students."
•••
Dixon entered her first pageant at 13, competing for the title of Miss Citrus County at the county fair in 2011.
Later she went on to win Junior Miss American Beauty 2013, USA National Teen 2015, and Miss US Tourism International 2020.
As Miss Homosassa, Dixon was named fourth runner-up during last year's state pageant and a semifinalist in 2021.
As a teen, Dixon used her involvement in pageants to talk about cyberbullying.
She told the Chronicle in 2015, “When I was in sixth grade and went to Lecanto Middle School, I was a victim of cyberbullying … they just didn’t like me, they had their friends walk up to me and intimidate me,” Dixon said.
That became her platform, and in 2013, then-Gov. Rick Scott presented her with a proclamation making October 2013 Bullying Awareness Month for Florida.
Now as an adult, her focus has been on challenging the stereotypes of women who enter pageants, that it’s not all about a pretty face, but about substance.
Dixon, herself, is a highly skilled leader and communicator with a degree in communications and digital media studies and has a Juris Master from FSU College of Law.
Currently, she works as a legislative assistant to Florida Sen. Ed Hooper in Palm Harbor, doing everything from meeting with constituents about the issues they want resolved to helping with the process of filing bills and adding amendments.
Dixon sees her role as a pageant winner to inspire and empower women “to assume leadership roles, take up space, and harness their strengths to make effective and impactful changes in causes they believe in,” as she wrote in her delegate biography for Miss Florida USA last year.
“I look forward to a year of service to our state and representing Florida on the big stage at Miss USA in Reno, Nevada, this September,” Dixon said in her email. “There has not been a representative from Florida crowned as Miss USA since 1967, so I will be putting forth my greatest efforts to bring the crown and title home to the Sunshine State.”