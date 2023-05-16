Dixon Miss Florida

Caroline Dixon, a Citrus County native, Crystal River High School 2016 graduate and former Miss Homosassa, was crowned Miss Florida USA 2023 Sunday, May 14. She'll go on to compete in the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada, in September. 

As a girl, Caroline Dixon would watch the Miss USA pageant on TV every year with her mom and dream of one day wearing a sparkly crown.

This past Sunday, with her mother in the audience, Dixon was crowned Miss Florida USA 2023.

In this photo from May 2022, Caroline Dixon, then a teacher at Rock Crusher Elementary School, is shown wearing the official Miss Homosassa crown and sash that she brought into class during the final week of school to show her students.

