Although he is uncomfortable talking about himself, practically without fail, the minute such a request is made, Crystal River Fire Department Chief Cal Adams immediately shifts the attention to others who make up the fire department.
“I’m a team player,” he said.
Yet every team needs a leader, a captain, and Adams is just that person. After having lived in other parts of Florida as part of his 30-year career in law enforcement, he retired and returned to Crystal River, where he had been born and raised.
As a youth, he could almost always be found on the baseball or football field, or on the basketball court. His last two years in high school, he spent weekends working at a diving business. Yet although he loved being on the water, he knew in high school what lay in store.
“I knew early on, even in high school, I was going to go into law enforcement,” said Adams. To him, it was natural. “Growing up, I was always around public safety.”
That’s because both his father and an uncle were in that profession; his father worked for a forerunner of what today is now the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Marine Patrol.
Now 59 years old, at the time when he graduated high school, there were only two ways a person could enter into law enforcement, and one of those was entering the military. Adams was just about to enlist and serve, just as his father and an uncle had; each had served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne.
“But my dad said to go to college, so I did,” he said, and attended a community college. While there he worked as a night-time security guard at the power station. His law enforcement career began in earnest on Feb. 11, 1985, when he was accepted into the Police Academy stationed in Tallahassee, which lasted four months and which he said was just like being in boot camp in the military.
His rise was meteoric. Upon completion, he was stationed in Sebastian, where he remained 11 years. Four years later, in 1990, at age 25, he was promoted to the Criminal Investigation unit. Five years later he was promoted to lieutenant, and four years after that, in 1999, promoted to captain.
Another promotion, this one to the rank of major followed in 2002, and he was assigned to the Jacksonville-Lake City region. In 2006 he was promoted yet again, to lieutenant colonel, and assigned to Tallahassee and was the department director. Six years after that he was promoted to colonel and appointed as the director of the FWC. It was an awesome responsibility.
“When I retired as the director, there were 901 officers I had the responsibility over. There were over 1,000 vehicles in the fleet and 500 boats, in addition. There were 150 ATVs and other similar vehicles, and 20 aircraft,” he said. In addition to the officers were several hundred people in support staff roles, plus a budget of $128 million. He also oversaw the creation of six 24-hour dispatch centers. “It was a lot of responsibility.”
There also were occasions when he assisted other agencies, both within and outside Florida, such as being the in the lead units following major disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes.
Like many who retire yet can’t let go, after returning to Crystal River he offered his services to other agencies, among them the Crystal River Fire Department.
“I got ahold of Jack Dumas and he said, ‘Sure, come on by,’” said Adams. He immediately became involved. “I kept volunteering here in various capacities. In 2018 his wife suggested he begin training for certification to become a Florida Training 1 personnel, which he did, being trained in Levy County.
Eventually, the other volunteer firefighters asked him to take up being the assistant fire chief, then nominated and voted for him to serve in that capacity. When Jack Dumas recently retired, Adams took up the reins of fire chief.
Current-day involvement
Before him are many responsibilities and challenges. The volunteers who make up the Crystal River Fire Department are constantly in training.
“It’s non-stop training,” he said. “Being volunteers, we have weekly training, as well as additional training on weekends and at other times.” He added that it’s necessary to keep abreast of changes and advancements in technology, plus in Crystal River, the changing landscape, what with recent annexations. For example, all of Kings Bay is in Crystal River; not just the land, but the bay itself.
In addition to its fire engines are other newer vehicles, such as a vehicle that responds to smaller incidents, such as brush fires (and which is aptly named Brush 1). There is also a boat that has been specifically designed to meet the needs for effectively patrolling the waterways. The firefighters have to be trained and certified to operate the vehicle and watercraft, as well as the equipment aboard each.
Future of the CRFD?
While the current makeup of the Crystal River Fire Department is composed of almost all volunteers – there are only two paid positions, each recently created – there may come a time when that status may change. It’s one of the challenges Adams sees “down the road.”
“We’re trying to lead up into that, to set the groundwork for what may come in the future,” he said. He emphasized the word “may.” For the time being, though, being a volunteer fire department is meeting the needs of the city. “Right now, the system’s working. It’s efficient for the city.”
“What the future’s going to hold, I don’t know,” said Adams. Still, he remains optimistic.
Interested in joining?
The Crystal River Fire Department is always open to people interested in joining it as volunteer firefighters. To learn more, call 352-795-1928. The website is: www.crystalriverfl.org/fire.
What is firefighter training?
Offered by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the Firefighter I certification teaches students firefighting basics. This involves learning about the fire service history, firefighter safety, personal protective equipment, basic rescue operations and fire behavior. In Florida, aspiring firefighters must take the state’s Firefighter Minimum Standards Course in preparation for certification. The course is divided into tow parts. The “Firefighter I” coursework comprises 206 of the required 398 hours of total training necessary to certification.