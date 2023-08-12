The opportunities for growth in Inverness while at the same time maintaining and building upon its slogan as “Small town done right” are there, according to the Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report that Inverness city leaders had Michael Baker International conduct.

Among the areas studied was the creation of a medical arts district, and in the report’s introduction, one of those cited is medical facilities and the financial contribution gained. The report stated (sic) “Health Care &Social Assistance is the most common employment sector, employing 19.8% of its residents and has an estimated revenue of $333,395,000 as of 2017.”

