The opportunities for growth in Inverness while at the same time maintaining and building upon its slogan as “Small town done right” are there, according to the Medical Arts District and Corridor Study Draft Report that Inverness city leaders had Michael Baker International conduct.
Among the areas studied was the creation of a medical arts district, and in the report’s introduction, one of those cited is medical facilities and the financial contribution gained. The report stated (sic) “Health Care &Social Assistance is the most common employment sector, employing 19.8% of its residents and has an estimated revenue of $333,395,000 as of 2017.”
The report went on to state the HCA Florida Citrus Hospital (HCA) is the county’s leading health care provider and the second largest employer in the county, accompanied by a variety of private practices.
The report recommended creation of a new district within city limits, deemed the medical arts district, and calling it a top priority, with HCA as the anchor. It is something the city has been in discussion with HCA, led by Inverness City Manager Eric Williams, which garnered praise from Jaimison Sloboden, with Michael Baker International.
“Those discussions were incredibly important,” Sloboden said, but admitted to also having been caught somewhat off-guard by HCA. “I was a little bit stunned when we first met with the hospital, not understanding the lease arrangement, that they didn’t have a master plan.”
From his experience, Sloboden said, most hospital complexes have a master plan, as well as architect (or firm). “In this case, it doesn’t exist.”
That lack, he said, was an opportunity to create a master plan that will include not only architectural guidelines, but landscaping guidelines, as well as other related guidelines and features. One suggestion involved the gateway that will welcome travelers to Inverness. It can also serve to steer people to the medical district.
From there, the area could be developed that will also serve as housing, not just for those who work at the hospital and related medical offices, but also for people and families not connected to medicine and health care.
What's proposed
The areas that would make up the district are Line Avenue to the west, Apopka Avenue to the east, Highland Boulevard to the south, and State Road 44 to the north; an area encompassing approximately 61 acres.
This creation “… will create new employment opportunities and residential development that complements the main hospital, downtown, and the rest of Inverness.” The area is ready for redevelopment, with both the city and HCA working together to develop a master plan. That plan will address housing needs for hospital employees and introduce additional mixed-use development. It also includes the construction of a hotel.
Composed of eight city blocks, the layout would take different characteristics, depending upon street location. West Grace Street would be the medical arts district “Main Street,” with a town-like character, featuring retail businesses on the ground floor in buildings with only two stories, with the upper floor possible for additional medical offices. Besides retail establishments, other uses on the ground level could include medical offices and restaurants.