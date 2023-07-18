Mandolins and fiddles, guitars, banjos and dulcimers, singing the music of common folks, songs that tell stories in a way anyone can understand.
That’s folk music.
On Sunday, Aug. 6, from 2-6 p.m. under the open-sided, covered hay barn on the grounds of The Cove Resort and Pub in Inverness, a lineup of Florida folk musicians will be performing an afternoon of Florida folk favorites to benefit Kelly Green, the Crystal River woman with multiple debilitating illnesses who needs a safe home instead of the black mold-infested home she lives in with her 80-year-old mother.
Prior to her illnesses, Kelly Green regularly wrote, played and performed folk music. She hopes to be strong enough to come to the Crackerstock event.
Admission is free.
Kemper Willcut and his wife, Lou Ann Jacobs, owners of The Cove Resort and Pub are providing tables and chairs for people to sit comfortably, staff to assist people, plenty of parking, a cornhole tournament and a laid-back, “real Florida” atmosphere.
The Cove will have staff serving buffet-style food for purchase, also beer, wine and beverages.
The restaurant will also be open.
Event organizer, Goody Haines, said there will be lots of raffles in between musical sets for “some really good stuff,” including gift baskets, a quilt, carved wood pieces, “some big-ticket items,” and one of Kelly Green’s guitars, a red Ibanez.
The musicians:
Lisa Thomas with Dora Ann. Lisa is the widow of Frank Thomas who was a Florida Folk Heritage Award recipient and the writer of such notable songs as "The Cracker Cowman." Lisa has continued bringing Frank's music to the Florida musical community.
The Barking Dogs Old Time String Band. Led by Jim Strickland, this merry band of musicians are all fine artists coming together to bring toe-tapping, jump-up-and-dance tunes.
Back In Tyme. MaryLee and Frank Sweet have spent decades presenting “old-tyme” songs and history to festivals all over. Their storytelling and songs weave a wonderful tapestry of imagery that will take you Back In Tyme!
VGO. Here is a gentleman who can play any style of music and keep you mesmerized with his talent and musical skills. VGO is world traveled and he spent a number of years as a member of the 97th Regimental String Band. He will also be accompanying Back In Tyme.
The Crabgrass Cowboys. Hapi McKenzie and Patty Pfister show the way Country, Rockabilly, Americana, Bluegrass ought to be played! Their music is a down-home mixture of folk, Florida, swingish cowboy music a la Hank Williams or Asleep at the Wheel, and the cosmic country of Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris. Like Bob Will’s music, many of the tunes have a hillbilly swing feel straight out of the thirties.
The COVE Resort and Pub at 1242 S. Cove Point in Inverness, off State Road 44 East. Look for the Dollar General store at 44 and South Cove Point and follow the road that leads to The Cove.
For more information, email crackerstock@gmail.com or visit the Crackerstock of Florida Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/CrackerstockFlorida.
Donations are still being accepted by the United Way of Citrus County.
To donate, make checks payable to United Way of Citrus County and write “Irene Green” in the memo line.
Mail a check or drop it off at the United Way office at 1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34429.
To donate through GoFundMe, go to: https://tinyurl.com/7x7faz35.