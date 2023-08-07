The Cove Resort and Pub in Inverness was packed and rollicking with downhome, Florida folk music Sunday in support of Kelly Green.
Florida Folk musicians came from all over Central Florida to perform and raise funds to help Green, one of their own.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 5:18 pm
Green, who turns 49 on Aug. 13, has been bedridden, being kept alive on a feeding tube and IV fluids, suffering from numerous incurable conditions, some caused by the black mold-infested home she lives in with her 80-year-old mother.
She has been trying to raise enough money to get herself and her mother into a safe living situation.
Prior to her illnesses, Green regularly wrote, played and performed folk music and was a regular at Florida Folk festivals and events.
Although weak, on Sunday Green was able to perform a song she had written, “Book of Dreams,” singing and playing on her red Ibanez guitar, which she had donated to auction off at the event.
“I’m very honored and very thankful to be here,” she said. “God is good.”
The event, which was originally going to be outdoors, was moved inside the restaurant, and it was difficult to tell who had come specifically for the event and who were surprised by the day’s entertainment when they stopped in for wings.
At the end of the day, the event raised $1,065, which will be turned over to the United Way of Citrus County on Green’s behalf.
As of Monday, Aug. 7, Green’s GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/f/KellyGreensMiracle has raised $12,519.
On the GoFundMe page, Green’s mom, Irene Green recently wrote:
“We are in the process of securing temporary housing for Kelly and myself by using the funds you so generously donated. The black mold home will be demolished! We will stay in the temporary housing until our new home is found and placed as more funds allow.
“This is so exciting. We are starting to pack! We will also be securing a storage space for some of our belongings. We are gathering a team of amazing volunteers!
“The United Way of Citrus County is still accepting donations on our behalf. We do not know the names of all those who donated, but God knows your name. They (United Way) have collected almost $6,000 and they told me checks are still coming in! God is good.”
To donate, make checks payable to United Way of Citrus County and write “Irene Green” in the memo line. Mail a check or drop it off at the United Way office at 1582 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429.
“We are expecting more answered prayers,” Irene Green said. “I believe we will reach our goal of getting a home for Kelly and myself.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
