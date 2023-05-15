Cowboy Church

John Johnson, pastor of the Cowboy Church in Hernando since November.

The church hosts a weekly free country music jam and open mic from 2-4 p.m. every Tuesday.

Johnson said he doesn't sing, but he can play the spoons.

On any given Tuesday afternoon, “The Barn” — Cowboy Church in Hernando — fills with the sounds of guitars, drums and keyboard, a trumpet and Bob Rees on harmonica.

Cowboy Church Wranglers

In this photo from 2021: The Cowboy Church Wranglers Band jams at "The Barn" Cowboy Church in Hernando. In this photo, Larry Pickard sings as Bob Rees plays harmonica. 

The band, the Cowboy Church Wranglers Band, warms up the crowd, usually about 60 or so this time of year, close to 90 in the fall and winter months.

