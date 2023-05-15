On any given Tuesday afternoon, “The Barn” — Cowboy Church in Hernando — fills with the sounds of guitars, drums and keyboard, a trumpet and Bob Rees on harmonica.
The band, the Cowboy Church Wranglers Band, warms up the crowd, usually about 60 or so this time of year, close to 90 in the fall and winter months.
Each week at the red barn church building at 3962 N. Roscoe Road, Hernando, off State Road 200, people come to listen to the Wranglers, mingle and mix, some even get up and dance.
Cowboy attire is not required, but it is fun for those who like their cowboy boots and hats.
In between songs by the band, people who have signed up before the jam begins take their turn singing — country songs, country gospel, gospel or whatever song they want to sing that’s suitable to sing inside a church.
“We usually have about 15 faithful people who like to come and sing something, and they’re just adorable,” said Kathy Johnson, wife of Cowboy Church pastor John Johnson.
“This is something (former) Pastor Dave Shirkey started, and we want to keep this going,” John Johnson said. “He’s gifted with singing, but I don’t have that gift.
“I do play the spoons, and my wife plays the washboard, and we do that here once in a while, and we’ve done that at other churches,” he said.
Admission to the weekly music jam is free, but there is a $5 fine for whining, as the sign says at the chuck wagon where you can buy a hot dog or a cold drink.
“Bring your smile, a friend, neighbor and your family,” it says on the Cowboy Church Facebook page. “If you have a talent to sing or play an instrument, you can sign up for ‘open mic.’ Sign up begins at 1 p.m. The jam starts at 2.”
Also: “If you do not already know what key you sing in, check with a band member before the jam starts and they will help you find your key.”
For some, the country music jams, from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays, is the only church they know. Those who wouldn’t normally go to a Sunday morning worship service will come to hear music.
“It’s like a fishing hole,” John Johnson said. “It, prayerfully, touches people’s hearts and entices them to want to come to church. We’ll pray for people here, and we end the jam each week with a prayer.”