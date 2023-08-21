Stop Woke

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments Thursday in a fight about a law Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act."

 File photo

TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court this week will hear arguments in a fight about a 2022 Florida law that placed restrictions on how race-related issues can be addressed in workplace training — part of what Gov. Ron DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Attorneys for the state want the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a preliminary injunction that Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued last year to block the workplace-training part of the law. Walker agreed with businesses and a consultant that the restrictions violated the First Amendment.

