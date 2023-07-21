Copeland Park basketball

There is much yet to be done in order to bring Copeland Park back to its headier days, and one of the first major projects Jacobs and Jackson hope Crystal River city leaders will do is work on the two basketball courts. 

Thomasina Jacobs remembers the Copeland Park of her youth.

“It had two basketball courts, the pavilion, tetherball, and an old metal playground,” Jacobs said. It was a beautiful park then, but until recently had been in decline. “It was better maintained years ago. I would see Mr. Copeland walking around, picking up trash, keeping the park clean.”

Thomasina Jacobs, president of the Copeland Community Park Association, points to the distressed condition of the backboard and rim at one of the two basketball courts; all four are in similar condition. While the city has agreed to assist in restoring the courts, several members of the community have agreed to purchase new backboards, hoops and netting.
Thomasina Jacobs, left, listens as Jasmine Jackson explains some of the goals they have for revitalizing Copeland Park. Jacobs is the president and Jackson the vice president of the Copeland Community Park Association, which is leading the drive.
The Copeland Community Park Association started the ball rolling on restoring Copeland Park by giving the pavilion a fresh coat of paint. Volunteers also cleaned out the pond, removing debris and plant life that was not native, while also making sure not to disrupt or disturb the natural species that make the pond their habitat.
In addition to being old and beginning to break down, the playground equipment is not inclusive, meaning children with disabilities are not able to enjoy the amenities. A goal of the Copeland Community Park Association is to redo the park so that children with disabilities can also have fun.
The beach volleyball area at Copeland Park has seen better days, as the overgrowth of weeds is taking over the beach sand.