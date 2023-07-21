Thomasina Jacobs remembers the Copeland Park of her youth.
“It had two basketball courts, the pavilion, tetherball, and an old metal playground,” Jacobs said. It was a beautiful park then, but until recently had been in decline. “It was better maintained years ago. I would see Mr. Copeland walking around, picking up trash, keeping the park clean.”
Jacobs said the park is in a nice area and a nice location, on Northeast Third Street, sandwiched in-between Northeast Ninth Avenue and Northeast Eighth Avenue.
It distressed her as well as people in the neighborhood as the park fell into a poor condition, the grounds overgrown and littered. It also led her and others to form the Copeland Community Park Association several months ago. They began the process of reclaiming the park.
“The organization was formed to revitalize the park for our children, seniors and the community,” she said. The first phase was to refresh the pavilion with a new coat of paint — with assistance from the City of Crystal River — as well as clean the pond. The city provided funding for the paint, and the community put in the sweat equity. “This was to let the community know change is coming and it’s coming now.”
Cleaning the pond was a challenge in and of itself, according to Jasmine Jackson, the association’s vice president.
“There was a lot of junk: a bicycle, old tires, and things we didn’t know were there,” Jackson said. When it came to removing vegetation, they made sure not to remove anything native to the pond. “We were making sure not disturbing the life forms that live there.”
“This is a sanctuary,” said Jacobs. “Birds nest here. ” So does other aquatic life. In one instance a snake was returned to its habitat, although Jacobs admitted the temptation to toss it away was … well, it was a snake, for goodness sake.
There is much yet to be done in order to bring Copeland Park back to its headier days, and one of the first major projects Jacobs and Jackson hope Crystal River city leaders will do is work on the two basketball courts. They are in bad shape.
In many spots on both courts the original tarmacadam surface has worn away, exposing the undercoating. (Tarmacadam is a non-pervious surface that does not allow for water to pass through the material to the underlying soil. It is composed of aggregate materials coated with a binder, which usually is a byproduct of crude oil.)
Vegetation has grown through the cracks. The courts aren’t level, especially on the sidelines, which noticeably slope.
“We have a lot of kids who are passionate about sports,” said Jackson. “There’s no ballfields in this area. There’s basketball.”
While both Jacobs and Jackson would like to see modern material used to replace the current basketball courts, it may come down to the material being used as the city has done a lot of road resurfacing. It’s not preferable, but at least the city has put the project into its budget.
“We’re satisfied with the small wins,” said Jacobs.
However, it’s not just the basketball courts. That’s just the upcoming phase. It’s the entire park itself. The playground equipment is showing its age, and the mulch is washed out, threadbare in some spots, and woefully out of date.
“It’s not inclusive for children with disabilities,” Jacobs said. As an example, she mentioned how a swing set that allows for an adult to swing alongside a child would be wonderful. More so, an inclusive park would give children with disabilities the opportunity to play with children who do not have disabilities. “That’s the kind of growth we want to have with the playground.”
Another feature they would like added to the park, which flanks both sides of the pond, is a walking trail, which is something older members of the community might appreciate.
“We need something for the elderly, to get them out of the house,” said Jackson.
Jacobs pointed to the opposite side of the pond, where a volleyball net could be seen. The park used to have beach volleyball, but like other features, the sand has been overtaken with vegetation. It would be nice having it also restored.
But for now, it’s the basketball courts, which prompted Jacobs to quote a line from a movie.
“This is the ‘Court of Dreams,'” she said. “If you build it, they will come.”
You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com