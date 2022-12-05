A tense and terse verbal altercation ensued moments before a 64-year-old Homosassa man fatally shot his wife Friday, Dec. 2, at their Homosassa home, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.
Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of South Springbreeze Way in Homosassa in reference to a shooting, which had just occurred. When they arrived at the home, deputies found the 63-year-old woman, Tammy Campbell, lying on the patio floor near the pool with a single gunshot wound to her chest, according to records.
Michael Francis Campbell and a witness sat at a table near the woman’s body. On the table, deputies saw a small black firearm.
The witness told Detective Roscoe Watts that the couple had a history of verbal arguments. On Friday, the witness told authorities that Campbell’s wife returned home from drinking and acted irrationally. At one point, the witness left the patio area where he and Michael Campbell were consuming alcohol. The witness went inside to calm Tammy Campbell and prevent further confrontations between her and her husband.
After speaking with Tammy Campbell, the witness returned to the patio with the defendant, Watts wrote in his report. Shortly thereafter, Tammy Campbell came back onto the patio and began confronting her husband. The witness told authorities she stood directly in front of Michael Campbell and began cursing at him loudly.
At one point during the encounter, the witness said Tammy Campbell told the defendant she was going to shoot the witness and then him. Tammy Campbell, acting very sporadic, began to turn her upper torso in both directions with her feet stationary as she continued to scream obscenities. She was suddenly shot by Michael Campbell once in the chest, causing her to fall back to the patio floor.
The witness said he did not see Tammy Campbell with a firearm or one near the table, Watts wrote. She did not reach toward her waistband or pockets before the defendant shot her.
Michael Campbell told detectives he had been consuming vodka since the morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2. He confirmed his wife stood before him and began to become verbally abusive, which he described as normal.
Michael Campbell was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter. His bond was set at $30,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.