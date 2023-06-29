Who says crime doesn't pay? Well, in the case of Shirley Peasley (nee Ryan), it did, and in a remarkable way. She managed to steal her sister's date, Harold, during their high school years, igniting a love story that has lasted for more than seven decades. Their enduring bond continues to inspire, with their children and loved ones gathered to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at a surprise party held in the American Legion Hall in Dunnellon on June 24.
According to the couple's daughter, Kris Flanders, love blossomed unexpectedly when Harold arrived to pick up Shirley's sister for a date, only to find her unready. Harold and Shirley engaged in small talk, and that was all it took for them to realize there was a deep connection between them. As Flanders recounts, "It was love at first sight." While Shirley's sister initially felt anger, it quickly dissipated as it was her first date with Harold. Three years later, in 1953, Harold and Shirley exchanged vows, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey that continues to this day.
Flanders and her brother John attest to the strength of their parents' love. The couple is frequently seen holding hands, often found sitting on their front porch swing together. Even at the age of 88, Harold still flirts with Shirley, charming her as he always has. Their unwavering affection for each other serves as a constant reminder of the power of love and companionship.
The surprise anniversary celebration was meticulously planned by Flanders and her siblings, ensuring that their parents would be surrounded by loved ones on their special day. Nearly 150 friends, in addition to family members, gathered to honor the couple's enduring commitment. The presence of their loved ones, including the "unofficially adopted" brother, Greg Rushton, who became part of the family in his 20s, exemplifies the wide-ranging impact Harold and Shirley have had on those around them.
Harold and Shirley's genuine warmth and respect for others are key reasons why they are cherished by so many. Their children emphasize that their parents treat everyone with love and respect, regardless of their social standing. According to John, Harold often imparted the belief that every individual has a role in life and deserves respect, a value that he and Shirley lived by.
Their generosity extended beyond mere words. When Harold's best friend from New York and his family moved to the area, they lived with the Peasley family for a year while their own house was being built. The bond formed during that time remains unbroken, as the friend's wife and children were also present at the anniversary celebration, paying tribute to the enduring friendship.
Harold and Shirley's circle of friends spans generations, with people ranging from their 20s to their 80s. John Peasley explains that many are drawn to his father's company, eager to hear his wisdom, stories, and benefit from his experiences shared around the campfire.
After relocating from New York to Indiana, and ultimately settling in Florida, Harold established his own business, Harold Peasley Framing, in Dunnellon. At the age of 88, he remains actively involved, testament to his strong work ethic and determination. The couple raised four children — Mike, John, Kim, and Kris — and, along with their "unofficially adopted" brother Greg, they are blessed with a total of 39 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harold and Shirley Peasley's remarkable journey together serves as an inspiration to all who know them. Their unwavering love, dedication, and kindness have left an indelible mark on the lives of those around them. As they celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, we join them in honoring their remarkable milestone and wish them continued happiness and love in the years to come.