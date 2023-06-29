Couple celebrates 70 years of wedded bliss-Harold and Shirley today

Harold and Shirley Peasley

 PHOTO COURTESY KIM FLANDERS

Who says crime doesn't pay? Well, in the case of Shirley Peasley (nee Ryan), it did, and in a remarkable way. She managed to steal her sister's date, Harold, during their high school years, igniting a love story that has lasted for more than seven decades. Their enduring bond continues to inspire, with their children and loved ones gathered to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at a surprise party held in the American Legion Hall in Dunnellon on June 24.

According to the couple's daughter, Kris Flanders, love blossomed unexpectedly when Harold arrived to pick up Shirley's sister for a date, only to find her unready. Harold and Shirley engaged in small talk, and that was all it took for them to realize there was a deep connection between them. As Flanders recounts, "It was love at first sight." While Shirley's sister initially felt anger, it quickly dissipated as it was her first date with Harold. Three years later, in 1953, Harold and Shirley exchanged vows, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey that continues to this day.

