On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the High-Tech Crimes Unit arrested two Inverness residents – Krystal Dawn Rose and Jacob Michael Rose, both 37 – on multiple sex-related offenses; Jacob Rose is a registered sex offender.
The CCSO was notified of an incident involving two adults who had traveled to meet with an individual they believed to be a 13-year-old female, with the intention of engaging in sexual acts.
Detectives responded out to a local business in Inverness, where a confrontation had ensued between the Roses and the complainant. During the investigation, it was determined that both Roses had sent several nude images to the “juvenile” they had come to meet, along with a video of them engaging in oral sex. They then asked for photos of her in return.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“This couple not only knowingly sent vile, sexually explicit messages to a minor, but went as far as to meet up with them to carry out repulsive acts,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “I am extremely proud of our detectives for putting this abhorrent couple behind bars and away from our children.”
Jacob Michael Rose has been charged with one count of travel to meet a minor; three counts of transmission of harmful material to minors; one count of online solicitation of a minor; and one count of sex offender failure to register online account. He is being held at the Citrus County Detention facility without bond.
Krystal Dawn Rose has been charged with one count each of travel to meet a minor. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.