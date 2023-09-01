On Tuesday, Aug. 29, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the High-Tech Crimes Unit arrested two Inverness residents – Krystal Dawn Rose and Jacob Michael Rose, both 37 – on multiple sex-related offenses; Jacob Rose is a registered sex offender.

The CCSO was notified of an incident involving two adults who had traveled to meet with an individual they believed to be a 13-year-old female, with the intention of engaging in sexual acts.

